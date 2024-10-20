Skip to main content
Structural Class: Fibrous Joints definitions Flashcards

Structural Class: Fibrous Joints definitions
  • Fibrous Joints
    Joints bound by collagen fibers of dense connective tissue, providing stability with limited movement.
  • Collagen Fibers
    Protein fibers providing strength and stability to fibrous joints, limiting their movement.
  • Dense Irregular Connective Tissue
    Tissue with densely packed fibers in random arrangement, resisting forces in multiple directions.
  • Synarthroses
    Immovable joints allowing no movement, providing structural stability.
  • Amphiarthroses
    Joints allowing slight movement, providing a balance between stability and mobility.
  • Sutures
    Fibrous joints in the skull, providing stability with no movement, may ossify into synostosis.
  • Synostosis
    Fusion of bones into a single bone, resulting in a bony joint with no movement.
  • Gomphoses
    Fibrous joints anchoring teeth to bony sockets, allowing subtle movement under chewing forces.
  • Periodontal Ligament
    Dense connective tissue gluing teeth to their sockets, allowing resistance to multidirectional forces.
  • Syndesmoses
    Fibrous joints connecting bones via ligaments, allowing more mobility than sutures and gomphoses.
  • Interosseous Membranes
    Broad sheets of dense connective tissue between bones, allowing varying degrees of movement.
  • Tibia
    The larger and stronger of the two bones in the lower leg, connected to the fibula by syndesmoses.
  • Fibula
    The smaller bone in the lower leg, connected to the tibia by syndesmoses.
  • Radius
    One of the two bones in the forearm, connected to the ulna by interosseous membranes.
  • Ulna
    One of the two bones in the forearm, connected to the radius by interosseous membranes.