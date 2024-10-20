Structural Class: Fibrous Joints definitions Flashcards
Back
Structural Class: Fibrous Joints definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Fibrous JointsJoints bound by collagen fibers of dense connective tissue, providing stability with limited movement.
- Collagen FibersProtein fibers providing strength and stability to fibrous joints, limiting their movement.
- Dense Irregular Connective TissueTissue with densely packed fibers in random arrangement, resisting forces in multiple directions.
- SynarthrosesImmovable joints allowing no movement, providing structural stability.
- AmphiarthrosesJoints allowing slight movement, providing a balance between stability and mobility.
- SuturesFibrous joints in the skull, providing stability with no movement, may ossify into synostosis.
- SynostosisFusion of bones into a single bone, resulting in a bony joint with no movement.
- GomphosesFibrous joints anchoring teeth to bony sockets, allowing subtle movement under chewing forces.
- Periodontal LigamentDense connective tissue gluing teeth to their sockets, allowing resistance to multidirectional forces.
- SyndesmosesFibrous joints connecting bones via ligaments, allowing more mobility than sutures and gomphoses.
- Interosseous MembranesBroad sheets of dense connective tissue between bones, allowing varying degrees of movement.
- TibiaThe larger and stronger of the two bones in the lower leg, connected to the fibula by syndesmoses.
- FibulaThe smaller bone in the lower leg, connected to the tibia by syndesmoses.
- RadiusOne of the two bones in the forearm, connected to the ulna by interosseous membranes.
- UlnaOne of the two bones in the forearm, connected to the radius by interosseous membranes.