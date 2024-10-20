Structural Class: Fibrous Joints definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Fibrous Joints Joints bound by collagen fibers of dense connective tissue, providing stability with limited movement.

Collagen Fibers Protein fibers providing strength and stability to fibrous joints, limiting their movement.

Dense Irregular Connective Tissue Tissue with densely packed fibers in random arrangement, resisting forces in multiple directions.

Synarthroses Immovable joints allowing no movement, providing structural stability.

Amphiarthroses Joints allowing slight movement, providing a balance between stability and mobility.

Sutures Fibrous joints in the skull, providing stability with no movement, may ossify into synostosis.

Synostosis Fusion of bones into a single bone, resulting in a bony joint with no movement.

Gomphoses Fibrous joints anchoring teeth to bony sockets, allowing subtle movement under chewing forces.

Periodontal Ligament Dense connective tissue gluing teeth to their sockets, allowing resistance to multidirectional forces.

Syndesmoses Fibrous joints connecting bones via ligaments, allowing more mobility than sutures and gomphoses.

Interosseous Membranes Broad sheets of dense connective tissue between bones, allowing varying degrees of movement.

Tibia The larger and stronger of the two bones in the lower leg, connected to the fibula by syndesmoses.

Fibula The smaller bone in the lower leg, connected to the tibia by syndesmoses.

Radius One of the two bones in the forearm, connected to the ulna by interosseous membranes.