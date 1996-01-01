In this video, we're going to talk about the second type of fibrous joint in our lesson, which is the gump osis and the plural form are the gums. And so gums are fibrous joints found only bolting teeth to their bony sockets in our gums. In fact, the root gum which is found in the term gums is a root that means bolt. And so you can think these gums are found in our gums. Now, it is important to recall from our previous lesson videos that teeth are technically not considered bones since they have a different structure and composition than bones. And so these compos are unique in that they are not connecting bone to bone, but instead they are connecting bone to teeth. Now because these gumbos are bolting the teeth to their bony sockets in our gums. These gumbos are going to be structurally stable joints since they again anchor our teeth to our jawbone, either the maxilla or the mandible. But recall that structural stability of a joint comes at the cost of mobility of the joint. And so, although these gooses are structurally stable, anchoring the teeth to the jawbone, they essentially allow for no movement under usual conditions except under the chewing forces or mastication forces. And so the gumbos are designed to allow our teeth to move very, very subtly when we are chewing, in order to help transfer chewing forces from our teeth to our jawbone to help alleviate the pressure on our teeth and prevent our teeth from shattering when we bite into something hard. However, that movement is very, very subtle and only really occurs under chewing types of forces. Uh but generally, these gooses allow for essentially no movement. And because that's the case gooses are always going to be functionally classified as synarthroses, which is why we have the symbol for synarthroses right here. And so again, notice that the symbol for synarthrosis does not have any movement, arrows going around it, which can be helpful to remind you that these synarthroses are still or stationary joints that essentially allow for no movement and are generally considered immovable joints. Now, the paradental ligament is also very important to the gums. And so it's the paradental ligament that actually makes the gum phos a fibrous joint. And this is because the parad ligament is dense, irregular connective tissue that essentially glues our teeth firmly into their bony sockets. And so the root perry and paradental is a root that means around and the root oont or dat is a root that means tooth. And so these parad ligaments are found around our teeth. Now, what's important to note is that uh recall that dense irregular connective tissue is characterized by having really densely packed protein fibers in the extracellular matrix with an irregular or random protein fiber arrangement, which allows it to resist forces in multiple directions. And so, when we are chewing, it is important for the poses to uh resist forces in multiple directions. And so uh many of the classic ligaments in our body usually are going to be made of dense regular connective tissue with parallel fiber arrangement because they usually only need to resist forces in one direction. But these paradental ligaments, they need to be able to resist forces in multiple directions, which is why it's important. They have dense irregular connective tissue. Now, it's also worthy of noting that in youth, the paradental ligament actually deteriorates to allow our deciduous teeth or our baby teeth to fall out. And then eventually those baby teeth are replaced with larger teeth that are more suitable for chewing and eating. And so let's take a look down below at our image where we can start to piece things together. So notice over here, we have this guy and you can see his skeleton over here and zooming in, you can actually see the gums, you can see the tooth is right here in this position. And then you can see that the jawbone, the mandible is down below in this region. And so the tooth is being anchored to the jawbone uh in this gums. And what you'll also notice is that there are these little tiny paradental ligaments that are all throughout here, essentially connecting the tooth to the bone and uh essentially acting like glue. And so what you'll notice is that over here on the right, we have this analogy for the gomphosis. And so what you'll see is that we have some uh bolt, which we called the root gum is a root that means bolt. We have a bolt being bolted into some wood. And so here in this analogy, the wood would represent the jawbone and the bolt itself would be the tooth. And so the tooth is going to be the bolt. And then what you'll notice is that over here, this person clearly did not have a lot of carpentry knowledge, but they use glue in addition to the bolt in the wood. And so the glue that you see is really going to be the paradental ligament. And again, the root harry is a root that means around and perry Odon ligament. Uh The root oont is a root that means uh tooth. And so these paradental ligaments are found all around the teeth, essentially gluing the teeth firmly to their bony socket. And so these gooses are found in your gums. And so that can be another helpful reminder. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on the gums or the guo and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about other types of fibrous joints as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts