Structural Class: Fibrous Joints quiz Flashcards

Structural Class: Fibrous Joints quiz

Structural Class: Fibrous Joints quiz
  • Which of the following is not an example of a fibrous joint? A) Suture B) Gomphosis C) Syndesmosis D) Synovial joint
    D) Synovial joint is not an example of a fibrous joint.
  • Which of the following is an example of a fibrous joint? A) Synovial joint B) Cartilaginous joint C) Suture D) Ball and socket joint
    C) Suture is an example of a fibrous joint.
  • What are the three types of fibrous joints?
    The three types of fibrous joints are sutures, gomphoses, and syndesmoses.
  • Which of the following is classified as a fibrous joint? A) Hinge joint B) Suture C) Pivot joint D) Ball and socket joint
    B) Suture is classified as a fibrous joint.
  • Which of the following is/are classified as fibrous joints? A) Gomphosis B) Synovial joint C) Syndesmosis D) Both A and C
    D) Both A and C (Gomphosis and Syndesmosis) are classified as fibrous joints.
  • What type of connective tissue is commonly found in fibrous joints?
    Dense irregular connective tissue is commonly found in fibrous joints.
  • What is the functional classification of sutures?
    Sutures are functionally classified as synarthroses, meaning they are immovable joints.
  • How do gomphoses differ from other fibrous joints?
    Gomphoses connect teeth to their bony sockets, unlike other fibrous joints that connect bone to bone.
  • What allows syndesmoses to have more mobility than other fibrous joints?
    The greater bone separation and longer fibers in syndesmoses allow for more mobility compared to other fibrous joints.
  • What is the role of the periodontal ligament in gomphoses?
    The periodontal ligament, made of dense irregular connective tissue, anchors teeth to their bony sockets in gomphoses.