Structural Class: Fibrous Joints quiz Flashcards

Which of the following is not an example of a fibrous joint? A) Suture B) Gomphosis C) Syndesmosis D) Synovial joint
D) Synovial joint is not an example of a fibrous joint.Which of the following is an example of a fibrous joint? A) Synovial joint B) Cartilaginous joint C) Suture D) Ball and socket joint
C) Suture is an example of a fibrous joint.What are the three types of fibrous joints?
The three types of fibrous joints are sutures, gomphoses, and syndesmoses.Which of the following is classified as a fibrous joint? A) Hinge joint B) Suture C) Pivot joint D) Ball and socket joint
B) Suture is classified as a fibrous joint.Which of the following is/are classified as fibrous joints? A) Gomphosis B) Synovial joint C) Syndesmosis D) Both A and C
D) Both A and C (Gomphosis and Syndesmosis) are classified as fibrous joints.What type of connective tissue is commonly found in fibrous joints?
Dense irregular connective tissue is commonly found in fibrous joints.What is the functional classification of sutures?
Sutures are functionally classified as synarthroses, meaning they are immovable joints.How do gomphoses differ from other fibrous joints?
Gomphoses connect teeth to their bony sockets, unlike other fibrous joints that connect bone to bone.What allows syndesmoses to have more mobility than other fibrous joints?
The greater bone separation and longer fibers in syndesmoses allow for more mobility compared to other fibrous joints.What is the role of the periodontal ligament in gomphoses?
The periodontal ligament, made of dense irregular connective tissue, anchors teeth to their bony sockets in gomphoses.