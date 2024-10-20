Structural Class: Synovial Joints definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Synovial Joints Most common joint type in the human body, allowing free movement and classified as diarthroses.

Diarthroses Functional classification of joints that allow for dynamic and free movement.

Synovial Cavity Space between bones in a synovial joint, storing synovial fluid for lubrication and shock absorption.

Synovial Fluid Viscous liquid in synovial joints, acting as a lubricant and shock absorber.

Articular Cartilage Hyaline cartilage covering bone ends in synovial joints, reducing friction and absorbing shock.

Articular Capsule Structure surrounding synovial joints, consisting of an inner synovial membrane and an outer fibrous layer.

Synovial Membrane Inner layer of the articular capsule, producing synovial fluid.

Fibrous Layer Outer layer of the articular capsule, made of dense irregular connective tissue for stability.

Weeping Lubrication Process where synovial fluid is expelled and reabsorbed by articular cartilage during joint movement.

Bursae Fluid-filled sacs in some synovial joints, reducing friction between tissues.

Tendon Sheaths Elongated bursae wrapping around tendons to reduce friction.

Fatty Pads Adipose tissue in joints like the knee, providing extra cushioning.

Articular Discs Fibrocartilage structures dividing synovial cavities, acting as shock absorbers.

Menisci Fibrocartilage discs in joints like the knee, providing stability and shock absorption.