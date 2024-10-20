Skip to main content
Structural Class: Synovial Joints definitions Flashcards

Structural Class: Synovial Joints definitions
  • Synovial Joints
    Most common joint type in the human body, allowing free movement and classified as diarthroses.
  • Diarthroses
    Functional classification of joints that allow for dynamic and free movement.
  • Synovial Cavity
    Space between bones in a synovial joint, storing synovial fluid for lubrication and shock absorption.
  • Synovial Fluid
    Viscous liquid in synovial joints, acting as a lubricant and shock absorber.
  • Articular Cartilage
    Hyaline cartilage covering bone ends in synovial joints, reducing friction and absorbing shock.
  • Articular Capsule
    Structure surrounding synovial joints, consisting of an inner synovial membrane and an outer fibrous layer.
  • Synovial Membrane
    Inner layer of the articular capsule, producing synovial fluid.
  • Fibrous Layer
    Outer layer of the articular capsule, made of dense irregular connective tissue for stability.
  • Weeping Lubrication
    Process where synovial fluid is expelled and reabsorbed by articular cartilage during joint movement.
  • Bursae
    Fluid-filled sacs in some synovial joints, reducing friction between tissues.
  • Tendon Sheaths
    Elongated bursae wrapping around tendons to reduce friction.
  • Fatty Pads
    Adipose tissue in joints like the knee, providing extra cushioning.
  • Articular Discs
    Fibrocartilage structures dividing synovial cavities, acting as shock absorbers.
  • Menisci
    Fibrocartilage discs in joints like the knee, providing stability and shock absorption.
  • Ligaments
    Structures reinforcing synovial joints, enhancing stability.