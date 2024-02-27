Structural Class: Synovial Joints - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Synovial Joints
Structural Class: Synovial Joints Example 1
Which of the following is a unique feature of synovial joints?
Presence of ligaments.
Joint movement.
Presence of a joint cavity.
Presence of hyaline cartilage.
Weeping Lubrication
Structural Class: Synovial Joints Example 2
Which of the following statements accurately describes weeping lubrication in synovial joints?
It involves the secretion of tears from the lacrimal glands into the synovial cavity.
It relies on the release of mucus from the goblet cells within the synovial membrane.
Synovial fluid is squeezed out of articular cartilage during compression & reabsorbed during decompression.
It occurs when blood vessels within the joint capsule deliver nutrients to the articular cartilage.
What role does articular cartilage play in synovial joints?
It reduces stress on the joint.
It stores synovial fluid, allowing for weeping lubrication.
It lines bone ends, preventing them from coming into direct contact with each other.
All three answers above are correct.
Additional Features
Structural Class: Synovial Joints Example 3
Imagine you're a doctor and a patient comes to you because of pain in their knee joint. You find that there is not enough synovial fluid present in their knee's synovial cavity, leading to friction when the knee moves. Which of the following structures in the knee joint is not functioning correctly?
Bursae.
Articular cartilage.
Articular capsule.
Synovial membrane.