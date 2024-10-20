Structural Class: Synovial Joints quiz Flashcards
Structural Class: Synovial Joints quiz
Which of the following is not a distinguishing feature of a synovial joint? A) Synovial cavity B) Articular cartilage C) Articular capsule D) Fibrous connective tissue
D) Fibrous connective tissue is not a distinguishing feature of synovial joints; it is part of the outer layer of the articular capsule.Which of the following is not a characteristic of synovial joints? A) Free range of movement B) Synovial fluid C) Articular discs D) Limited movement
D) Limited movement is not a characteristic of synovial joints; they are known for their free range of movement.Which of the following is a feature of synovial joints? A) Synovial cavity B) Fibrous cartilage C) Limited movement D) No blood vessels
A) Synovial cavity is a feature of synovial joints, providing space for synovial fluid.How does a synovial joint differ from cartilaginous and fibrous joints?
Synovial joints have a synovial cavity filled with fluid allowing free movement, unlike cartilaginous and fibrous joints which have limited or no movement.Which of the following is not a common characteristic of synovial joints? A) Synovial fluid B) Articular cartilage C) Tendon sheaths D) Limited movement
D) Limited movement is not a common characteristic of synovial joints; they allow dynamic movement.Which of the following features is not part of the synovial joint? A) Synovial membrane B) Articular capsule C) Ligaments D) Bone marrow
D) Bone marrow is not part of the synovial joint structure.What best describes the structure of a synovial joint?
A synovial joint is characterized by a synovial cavity filled with fluid, articular cartilage, and an articular capsule with inner and outer layers.What is the function of weeping lubrication in synovial joints?
Weeping lubrication involves synovial fluid being forced out of articular cartilage during compression and reabsorbed when pressure is relieved, aiding in lubrication and shock absorption.What role do bursae play in synovial joints?
Bursae are fluid-filled sacs that reduce friction between ligaments or tendons and other tissues in synovial joints.How do articular discs contribute to synovial joint function?
Articular discs, or menisci, divide the synovial cavity and act as shock absorbers, providing stability and redirecting synovial fluid.