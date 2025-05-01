What does the first word in the structural naming of epithelial tissue indicate? The first word indicates the number of cell layers, either 'simple' for one layer or 'stratified' for multiple layers.

What does the second word in the structural naming of epithelial tissue describe? The second word describes the shape of the cells: squamous, cuboidal, or columnar.

How many main types of epithelial tissue are there structurally in humans? There are 8 main types of epithelial tissue structurally in humans.

What does 'simple' mean in the context of epithelial tissue? 'Simple' means the tissue has just one layer of cells.

What does 'stratified' mean in the context of epithelial tissue? 'Stratified' means the tissue has multiple layers of cells.

What cell shape does 'squamous' refer to? 'Squamous' refers to flat or squished cells.