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What does the first word in the structural naming of epithelial tissue indicate? The first word indicates the number of cell layers, either 'simple' for one layer or 'stratified' for multiple layers. What does the second word in the structural naming of epithelial tissue describe? The second word describes the shape of the cells: squamous, cuboidal, or columnar. How many main types of epithelial tissue are there structurally in humans? There are 8 main types of epithelial tissue structurally in humans. What does 'simple' mean in the context of epithelial tissue? 'Simple' means the tissue has just one layer of cells. What does 'stratified' mean in the context of epithelial tissue? 'Stratified' means the tissue has multiple layers of cells. What cell shape does 'squamous' refer to? 'Squamous' refers to flat or squished cells. What cell shape does 'cuboidal' refer to? 'Cuboidal' refers to cube-shaped or box-like cells. What cell shape does 'columnar' refer to? 'Columnar' refers to tall and narrow, column-shaped cells. Which two epithelial tissues are exceptions to the two-word naming system? Pseudostratified columnar and transitional epithelial tissue are the two exceptions. Is pseudostratified columnar tissue simple or stratified, and why? Pseudostratified columnar is simple because it has only one layer of cells, despite appearing to have multiple layers. What does the prefix 'pseudo-' mean in 'pseudostratified'? 'Pseudo-' means false or fake, indicating a false appearance of layering. Is transitional epithelial tissue simple or stratified? Transitional epithelial tissue is stratified, meaning it has multiple layers of cells. When naming stratified epithelial tissues, which cell layer's shape is used? The shape of the cells on the apical (top) surface is used for naming stratified epithelial tissues. List the six epithelial tissues named by the two-word system. The six are: simple squamous, simple cuboidal, simple columnar, stratified squamous, stratified cuboidal, and stratified columnar. Why might stratified epithelial tissues have different cell shapes in deeper layers? Deeper layers can have different shapes, but the naming is based on the shape of the apical surface cells.
Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue quiz
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