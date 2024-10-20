Sympathetic Nervous System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Sympathetic Nervous System Activates during stress, increasing heart rate, blood pressure, and airflow, while decreasing gastrointestinal activity.

Fight or Flight Response A physiological reaction that occurs in response to a perceived harmful event, attack, or threat to survival.

Preganglionic Fiber The short nerve fiber that originates in the spinal cord and synapses in a ganglion.

Postganglionic Fiber The long nerve fiber that extends from a ganglion to the target organ.

Sympathetic Trunk A bundle of nerve fibers running parallel to the spinal cord, involved in transmitting nerve impulses.

Ganglia Structures acting as relay points where nerve impulses can synapse or pass through.

Splanchnic Nerves Nerves that bypass the sympathetic trunk to synapse in collateral ganglia near abdominal organs.

Adrenal Medulla Part of the sympathetic nervous system, secreting adrenaline and noradrenaline for the fight or flight response.

Vasoconstriction The narrowing of blood vessels, reducing blood flow to certain areas like the stomach or intestines.

Vasodilation The widening of blood vessels, increasing blood flow to skeletal muscles during stress.

Arrector Pili Muscles Tiny muscles around hair follicles that contract to cause goosebumps.

Dual Innervation Most organs receive nerve fibers from both sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions.

White Ramus Communicans Carries preganglionic fibers from the spinal nerve to the sympathetic ganglia.

Gray Ramus Communicans Carries postganglionic fibers from the ganglia back to the spinal nerve.