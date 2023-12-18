Sympathetic Nervous System
Function of the Sympathetic Nervous System
Sympathetic Nervous System Example 1
Why does the sympathetic nervous system cause decreased activity in the digestive tract?
Sympathetic activation stimulates the release of digestive hormones.
Sympathetic activation reduces the sensitivity of the digestive tract.
During sympathetic activation, energy is required elsewhere in the body for more “essential” functions.
The sympathetic nervous system does not innervate the digestive tract.
Which of the following statements is true?
The sympathetic nervous system increases secretion from digestive glands.
The parasympathetic system causes us to get goosebumps.
Sympathetic tone controls the heart rate when we are at rest.
None of the above are true.
The Sympathetic Subway
Sympathetic Nervous System Example 2
Structure of the Sympathetic Nervous System
Sympathetic Nervous System Example 3
Why are many preganglionic fibers in the sympathetic nervous system short?
Many preganglionic fibers in the sympathetic division synapse at the sympathetic trunk, which is close to the spinal cord.
Many preganglionic fibers cannot carry signals long distances.
Preganglionic fibers carry norepinephrine, which gets diminished over long distances.
None of the above are true.
Efferent neurons in the sympathetic nervous system will always arise in the __________________. Then, they will pass through the sympathetic ____________, where they will either synapse with another neuron, or continue towards the effector and synapse later on.
Spinal cord, trunk.
Spinal cord, fiber.
Trunk, fiber.
Spinal cord, communicans.
Pathways of Sympathetic Innervation
Sympathetic Nervous System Example 4
A preganglionic fiber arriving at the sympathetic trunk could do any of the following EXCEPT:
Synapsing with a postganglionic fiber at the same level of the sympathetic trunk.
Synapsing with a postganglionic fiber at a different level of the sympathetic trunk.
Pass through the sympathetic trunk without synapsing.
Synapse with a parasympathetic fiber at the same level of the sympathetic trunk.
Splanchnic Nerves and the Adrenal Medulla
Sympathetic Nervous System Example 5
Which of the following structures would not be innervated by splanchnic nerves?
Liver.
Spleen.
Heart.
Adrenal Medulla.