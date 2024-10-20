Sympathetic Nervous System quiz Flashcards

Which of the following is not a part of sympathetic activation during the fight or flight response? A) Increased heart rate B) Increased gastrointestinal activity C) Dilation of bronchioles D) Release of glucose from the liver
B) Increased gastrointestinal activity
Which of the following is true regarding the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems? A) Both increase heart rate B) Both decrease gastrointestinal activity C) Sympathetic increases heart rate, parasympathetic decreases it D) Sympathetic decreases heart rate, parasympathetic increases it
C) Sympathetic increases heart rate, parasympathetic decreases it
Which of the following is not a function of the sympathetic nervous system? A) Increasing heart rate B) Decreasing blood pressure C) Dilating pupils D) Stimulating sweat glands
B) Decreasing blood pressure
Which system is suppressed as a result of sympathetic nervous system activation? A) Respiratory system B) Digestive system C) Cardiovascular system D) Muscular system
B) Digestive system
Where are the cell bodies of sympathetic preganglionic fibers located in the spinal cord?
The cell bodies of sympathetic preganglionic fibers are located in the spinal cord segments T1-L2.
The sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems are divisions of which system?
The sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems are divisions of the autonomic nervous system.
Which are sympathetic effects on the reproductive system? A) Increased blood flow to reproductive organs B) Decreased blood flow to reproductive organs C) No effect D) Inhibition of reproductive functions
A) Increased blood flow to reproductive organs
Which of the following responses is not caused by activation of the sympathetic division? A) Pupil dilation B) Increased salivation C) Increased heart rate D) Bronchiole dilation
B) Increased salivation
Which of the following is true of the sympathetic nervous system? A) It decreases heart rate B) It increases gastrointestinal activity C) It increases blood pressure D) It decreases airflow
C) It increases blood pressure
Which of the following is not a target of a sympathetic preganglionic fiber? A) Adrenal medulla B) Heart C) Liver D) Sweat glands
D) Sweat glands
Regarding the sympathetic division of the autonomic nervous system, which statement is true? A) It only uses one neuron to reach its target B) It has long preganglionic and short postganglionic fibers C) It is responsible for the fight or flight response D) It decreases heart rate
C) It is responsible for the fight or flight response
Which division of the autonomic nervous system mobilizes the body in stressful situations?
The sympathetic division of the autonomic nervous system mobilizes the body in stressful situations.
Which is a uniquely sympathetic function? A) Decreasing heart rate B) Increasing digestive activity C) Stimulating the adrenal medulla D) Constricting pupils
C) Stimulating the adrenal medulla
Which of the following is unique to the sympathetic nervous system? A) Dual innervation of organs B) Release of adrenaline from the adrenal medulla C) Decrease in heart rate D) Increase in digestive activity