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T Dependent & T Independent Antigens quiz

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  • What are the two types of antigens involved in B cell activation?
    The two types are T dependent antigens and T independent antigens.
  • What do T dependent antigens require for B cell activation?
    T dependent antigens require helper T cells (TH cells) to activate naive B cells.
  • How do T independent antigens activate B cells?
    T independent antigens can activate naive B cells without the help of helper T cells.
  • What is the first step in B cell activation by T dependent antigens?
    The B cell receptor (BCR) binds to the free antigen.
  • What happens after the BCR binds the antigen in T dependent activation?
    The B cell internalizes and processes the antigen into smaller fragments.
  • On what molecule are antigen fragments presented during T dependent activation?
    Antigen fragments are presented on MHC class II molecules.
  • Which cell recognizes antigens presented on MHC class II molecules?
    Helper T cells (TH cells) recognize antigens presented on MHC class II.
  • What do helper T cells release to activate B cells?
    Helper T cells release cytokines to activate naive B cells.
  • What are the two cell types that activated B cells can differentiate into?
    Activated B cells can become plasma cells or memory B cells.
  • What is the key feature of T dependent antigens?
    They require helper T cells for B cell activation.
  • What is the typical structure of T independent antigens?
    T independent antigens are usually long polysaccharides with closely spaced identical repeating subunits.
  • Why are young children more susceptible to pathogens with T independent antigens?
    T independent antigens usually do not initiate an immune response in very young children.
  • Are T independent antigens more or less common than T dependent antigens?
    T independent antigens are less common than T dependent antigens.
  • What happens to a naive B cell after activation by T independent antigens?
    It can proliferate and differentiate into plasma cells or memory B cells.
  • What is the main difference between T dependent and T independent antigens in B cell activation?
    T dependent antigens require helper T cells, while T independent antigens do not.