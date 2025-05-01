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What are the two types of antigens involved in B cell activation? The two types are T dependent antigens and T independent antigens. What do T dependent antigens require for B cell activation? T dependent antigens require helper T cells (TH cells) to activate naive B cells. How do T independent antigens activate B cells? T independent antigens can activate naive B cells without the help of helper T cells. What is the first step in B cell activation by T dependent antigens? The B cell receptor (BCR) binds to the free antigen. What happens after the BCR binds the antigen in T dependent activation? The B cell internalizes and processes the antigen into smaller fragments. On what molecule are antigen fragments presented during T dependent activation? Antigen fragments are presented on MHC class II molecules. Which cell recognizes antigens presented on MHC class II molecules? Helper T cells (TH cells) recognize antigens presented on MHC class II. What do helper T cells release to activate B cells? Helper T cells release cytokines to activate naive B cells. What are the two cell types that activated B cells can differentiate into? Activated B cells can become plasma cells or memory B cells. What is the key feature of T dependent antigens? They require helper T cells for B cell activation. What is the typical structure of T independent antigens? T independent antigens are usually long polysaccharides with closely spaced identical repeating subunits. Why are young children more susceptible to pathogens with T independent antigens? T independent antigens usually do not initiate an immune response in very young children. Are T independent antigens more or less common than T dependent antigens? T independent antigens are less common than T dependent antigens. What happens to a naive B cell after activation by T independent antigens? It can proliferate and differentiate into plasma cells or memory B cells. What is the main difference between T dependent and T independent antigens in B cell activation? T dependent antigens require helper T cells, while T independent antigens do not.
T Dependent & T Independent Antigens quiz
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