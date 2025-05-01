What are the two types of antigens involved in B cell activation? The two types are T dependent antigens and T independent antigens.

What do T dependent antigens require for B cell activation? T dependent antigens require helper T cells (TH cells) to activate naive B cells.

How do T independent antigens activate B cells? T independent antigens can activate naive B cells without the help of helper T cells.

What is the first step in B cell activation by T dependent antigens? The B cell receptor (BCR) binds to the free antigen.

What happens after the BCR binds the antigen in T dependent activation? The B cell internalizes and processes the antigen into smaller fragments.

On what molecule are antigen fragments presented during T dependent activation? Antigen fragments are presented on MHC class II molecules.