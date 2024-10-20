The Cerebrum definitions Flashcards
The Cerebrum definitions
- CerebrumThe most superior part of the brain, responsible for complex functions like motor coordination, emotion, language, and memory.
- LateralizationThe specialization of each cerebral hemisphere for certain tasks, such as language or visual-spatial skills.
- Cerebral DominanceThe phenomenon where one hemisphere is dominant for language, typically the left hemisphere in most people.
- Contralateral ControlThe concept that each hemisphere of the brain controls the opposite side of the body.
- GyrusAn elevated ridge of tissue on the brain's surface, contributing to its wrinkly appearance.
- SulcusA shallow groove on the brain's surface that separates gyri.
- FissureA deep groove on the brain's surface that separates larger regions of the brain.
- Central SulcusA prominent sulcus that separates the frontal and parietal lobes of the brain.
- Precentral GyrusThe gyrus located anterior to the central sulcus, housing the primary motor cortex.
- Postcentral GyrusThe gyrus located posterior to the central sulcus, housing the primary somatosensory cortex.
- Primary Motor CortexLocated in the precentral gyrus, responsible for voluntary movement.
- Primary Somatosensory CortexLocated in the postcentral gyrus, processes sensory input from the body.
- Broca's AreaA region in the frontal lobe essential for speech production.
- Wernicke's AreaA region in the temporal lobe crucial for speech comprehension.
- Basal NucleiSubcortical nuclei involved in regulating movement, including starting and stopping motions.