The Cerebrum definitions Flashcards

Cerebrum The most superior part of the brain, responsible for complex functions like motor coordination, emotion, language, and memory.

Lateralization The specialization of each cerebral hemisphere for certain tasks, such as language or visual-spatial skills.

Cerebral Dominance The phenomenon where one hemisphere is dominant for language, typically the left hemisphere in most people.

Contralateral Control The concept that each hemisphere of the brain controls the opposite side of the body.

Gyrus An elevated ridge of tissue on the brain's surface, contributing to its wrinkly appearance.

Sulcus A shallow groove on the brain's surface that separates gyri.

Fissure A deep groove on the brain's surface that separates larger regions of the brain.

Central Sulcus A prominent sulcus that separates the frontal and parietal lobes of the brain.

Precentral Gyrus The gyrus located anterior to the central sulcus, housing the primary motor cortex.

Postcentral Gyrus The gyrus located posterior to the central sulcus, housing the primary somatosensory cortex.

Primary Motor Cortex Located in the precentral gyrus, responsible for voluntary movement.

Primary Somatosensory Cortex Located in the postcentral gyrus, processes sensory input from the body.

Broca's Area A region in the frontal lobe essential for speech production.

Wernicke's Area A region in the temporal lobe crucial for speech comprehension.