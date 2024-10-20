Skip to main content
The Cerebrum definitions Flashcards

  • Cerebrum
    The most superior part of the brain, responsible for complex functions like motor coordination, emotion, language, and memory.
  • Lateralization
    The specialization of each cerebral hemisphere for certain tasks, such as language or visual-spatial skills.
  • Cerebral Dominance
    The phenomenon where one hemisphere is dominant for language, typically the left hemisphere in most people.
  • Contralateral Control
    The concept that each hemisphere of the brain controls the opposite side of the body.
  • Gyrus
    An elevated ridge of tissue on the brain's surface, contributing to its wrinkly appearance.
  • Sulcus
    A shallow groove on the brain's surface that separates gyri.
  • Fissure
    A deep groove on the brain's surface that separates larger regions of the brain.
  • Central Sulcus
    A prominent sulcus that separates the frontal and parietal lobes of the brain.
  • Precentral Gyrus
    The gyrus located anterior to the central sulcus, housing the primary motor cortex.
  • Postcentral Gyrus
    The gyrus located posterior to the central sulcus, housing the primary somatosensory cortex.
  • Primary Motor Cortex
    Located in the precentral gyrus, responsible for voluntary movement.
  • Primary Somatosensory Cortex
    Located in the postcentral gyrus, processes sensory input from the body.
  • Broca's Area
    A region in the frontal lobe essential for speech production.
  • Wernicke's Area
    A region in the temporal lobe crucial for speech comprehension.
  • Basal Nuclei
    Subcortical nuclei involved in regulating movement, including starting and stopping motions.