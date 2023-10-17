The Cerebrum
The Cerebrum Example 1
Important Features of the Cerebrum
The Cerebrum Example 2
The brain is divided into two cerebral hemispheres by the ________________.
Central sulcus.
Lateral fissure.
Longitudinal fissure.
Precentral gyrus.
Lobes of the Cerebrum
The Cerebrum Example 3
The occipital lobe is found at the ________ of the brain, while the parietal lobe is found at the ________.
Back, front.
Bottom, top.
Back, top.
Top, front.
Functional Areas of the Cerebral Cortex
The Cerebrum Example 4
A spinal reflex is a rapid, involuntary response to a stimulus. Tala has an issue with motor areas of her brain. Will her spinal reflexes still function?
No, because the motor areas control all movement.
No, because an issue with the motor areas is likely to prohibit the sensory areas from working.
Yes, because the sensory and association areas can initiate movement when motor areas are injured.
Yes, because spinal reflexes are involuntary, and the motor areas are responsible for voluntary movement.
Primary Motor Cortex & Primary Somatosensory Cortex
The Cerebrum Example 5
Which of the following body parts would you expect to have the greatest size difference between its area on the motor homunculus and its area on the sensory homunculus?
Hand.
Tongue.
Stomach.
Shoulder.
Important Areas of the Cerebral Cortex
The Cerebrum Example 6
The prefrontal cortex & Wernicke's area can both be classified as association areas, while Broca's area is classified as a motor area.
True.
False.
Cerebral White Matter
The Cerebrum Example 7
Basal Nuclei
The Cerebrum Example 8
Which of the following diseases would you expect might result from a dysfunction of the basal nuclei?
Multiple sclerosis (MS).
Guillain-Barré Syndrome.
Parkinson's Disease.
Alzheimer's Disease.