The Cerebrum quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main functions of the four lobes of the cerebrum, and where are they located?
The frontal lobe (front of the brain) controls voluntary movement, complex cognitive skills, and personality. The parietal lobe (top middle) processes sensation and spatial awareness. The temporal lobe (sides near temples) is involved in hearing, smell, and memory. The occipital lobe (back of the brain) is responsible for vision.
What roles do Broca's area and Wernicke's area play in language, and where are they found in the cerebrum?
Broca's area, located in the frontal lobe, is responsible for speech production. Wernicke's area, found in the temporal lobe, is essential for speech comprehension.
What is lateralization in the cerebrum and how does it relate to the functions of the left and right hemispheres?
Lateralization refers to each hemisphere of the cerebrum being specialized for certain tasks; the left is typically dominant for language and logic, while the right excels in visual-spatial skills and emotion regulation.
What are gyri, sulci, and fissures, and how do they differ in the structure of the cerebral cortex?
Gyri are elevated ridges, sulci are shallow grooves separating gyri, and fissures are deep grooves that separate larger regions of the brain.
Where are the primary motor cortex and primary somatosensory cortex located, and what are their main functions?
The primary motor cortex is in the precentral gyrus (frontal lobe) and controls voluntary movement, while the primary somatosensory cortex is in the postcentral gyrus (parietal lobe) and processes sensory input like touch and proprioception.
What is the significance of the homunculus in relation to the motor and sensory cortices?
The homunculus is a visual representation showing that body parts with more neural connections in the motor or sensory cortices appear larger, reflecting greater motor control or sensory sensitivity.
What are the three main types of functional areas in the cerebral cortex and what does each do?
Motor areas control voluntary movement, sensory areas process sensory input for conscious awareness, and association areas integrate information for complex processing and conscious experience.
How is cerebral white matter organized, and what are the roles of association, commissural, and projection fibers?
Association fibers connect gyri within one hemisphere, commissural fibers (like the corpus callosum) connect the two hemispheres, and projection fibers link the cerebrum with lower brain areas and the spinal cord.
What structures make up the basal nuclei and what is their primary function?
The basal nuclei include the caudate nucleus, putamen (together forming the striatum), and globus pallidus, and they regulate movement by starting, stopping, and inhibiting unwanted motions.