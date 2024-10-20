The Gallbladder definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gallbladder A small muscular sac located inferior to the liver, responsible for storing bile produced by the liver.

Bile A digestive fluid produced by the liver, stored in the gallbladder, and released into the small intestine to aid in fat digestion.

Cystic duct A duct connecting the gallbladder to the bile duct, allowing bile to flow in and out of the gallbladder.

Bile duct A duct that connects the liver and gallbladder to the small intestine, facilitating bile transport.

Cholecystokinin A hormone released by the small intestine that triggers the gallbladder to release bile.

Bile salts Compounds derived from cholesterol that emulsify fats, increasing their surface area for enzyme action.

Bile pigment Substances in bile, primarily bilirubin, that give bile its color and contribute to the color of feces.

Cholesterol A lipid molecule that serves as a precursor for bile salts, aiding in fat digestion.

Triglycerides A type of fat found in the blood, broken down by bile salts during digestion.

Phospholipids A class of lipids that are a component of bile, aiding in the emulsification of fats.

Electrolytes Minerals in bile that help maintain fluid balance and support digestion.

Emulsification The process by which bile salts break down large fat globules into smaller droplets.

Ileum The last section of the small intestine where bile salts are reabsorbed and recycled.

Portal vein A blood vessel that carries reabsorbed bile salts from the intestine back to the liver for recycling.