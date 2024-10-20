The Gallbladder definitions Flashcards
The Gallbladder definitions
- GallbladderA small muscular sac located inferior to the liver, responsible for storing bile produced by the liver.
- BileA digestive fluid produced by the liver, stored in the gallbladder, and released into the small intestine to aid in fat digestion.
- Cystic ductA duct connecting the gallbladder to the bile duct, allowing bile to flow in and out of the gallbladder.
- Bile ductA duct that connects the liver and gallbladder to the small intestine, facilitating bile transport.
- CholecystokininA hormone released by the small intestine that triggers the gallbladder to release bile.
- Bile saltsCompounds derived from cholesterol that emulsify fats, increasing their surface area for enzyme action.
- Bile pigmentSubstances in bile, primarily bilirubin, that give bile its color and contribute to the color of feces.
- CholesterolA lipid molecule that serves as a precursor for bile salts, aiding in fat digestion.
- TriglyceridesA type of fat found in the blood, broken down by bile salts during digestion.
- PhospholipidsA class of lipids that are a component of bile, aiding in the emulsification of fats.
- ElectrolytesMinerals in bile that help maintain fluid balance and support digestion.
- EmulsificationThe process by which bile salts break down large fat globules into smaller droplets.
- IleumThe last section of the small intestine where bile salts are reabsorbed and recycled.
- Portal veinA blood vessel that carries reabsorbed bile salts from the intestine back to the liver for recycling.
- BilirubinA waste product from the breakdown of red blood cells, giving bile and feces their color.