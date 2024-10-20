Skip to main content
The Gallbladder definitions Flashcards

The Gallbladder definitions
  • Gallbladder
    A small muscular sac located inferior to the liver, responsible for storing bile produced by the liver.
  • Bile
    A digestive fluid produced by the liver, stored in the gallbladder, and released into the small intestine to aid in fat digestion.
  • Cystic duct
    A duct connecting the gallbladder to the bile duct, allowing bile to flow in and out of the gallbladder.
  • Bile duct
    A duct that connects the liver and gallbladder to the small intestine, facilitating bile transport.
  • Cholecystokinin
    A hormone released by the small intestine that triggers the gallbladder to release bile.
  • Bile salts
    Compounds derived from cholesterol that emulsify fats, increasing their surface area for enzyme action.
  • Bile pigment
    Substances in bile, primarily bilirubin, that give bile its color and contribute to the color of feces.
  • Cholesterol
    A lipid molecule that serves as a precursor for bile salts, aiding in fat digestion.
  • Triglycerides
    A type of fat found in the blood, broken down by bile salts during digestion.
  • Phospholipids
    A class of lipids that are a component of bile, aiding in the emulsification of fats.
  • Electrolytes
    Minerals in bile that help maintain fluid balance and support digestion.
  • Emulsification
    The process by which bile salts break down large fat globules into smaller droplets.
  • Ileum
    The last section of the small intestine where bile salts are reabsorbed and recycled.
  • Portal vein
    A blood vessel that carries reabsorbed bile salts from the intestine back to the liver for recycling.
  • Bilirubin
    A waste product from the breakdown of red blood cells, giving bile and feces their color.