23. The Digestive System
The Gallbladder
23. The Digestive System
The Gallbladder - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
3
ProblemProblem
How would the gallbladder respond to an increase in cholecystokinin in the blood?
A
Produce more bile.
B
Remove bile salts from circulation.
C
Relax to accommodate an influx of bile from the liver.
D
Contract to release bile.
4
ProblemProblem
Which of the following statements about bile is true?
A
Bile breaks down fats by breaking triglycerides down to fatty acids.
B
Bile increases the surface area of fats in chyme, but it does not break them down chemically.
C
The process of bile breaking down fats creates a byproduct that makes feces brown.
D
Bile is synthesized by the gallbladder when stimulated by cholecystokinin (CCK).
Additional resources for The Gallbladder
