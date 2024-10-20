The Gallbladder quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Gallbladder quiz

The Gallbladder quiz
  • What substance is secreted by the gallbladder to emulsify fats?
    Bile salts are secreted by the gallbladder to emulsify fats.
  • Which hormone stimulates the gallbladder to release bile into the duodenum to emulsify fats?
    The hormone cholecystokinin (CCK) stimulates the gallbladder to release bile.
  • Which of the following organs produces bile? a) Gallbladder b) Liver c) Pancreas d) Small intestine
    b) Liver
  • Which of the following is a digestive hormone that causes the gallbladder to release stored bile? a) Insulin b) Gastrin c) Cholecystokinin d) Secretin
    c) Cholecystokinin
  • Which of the following is not a function of the gallbladder? a) Storing bile b) Producing bile c) Releasing bile d) Emulsifying fats
    b) Producing bile
  • Which of these organs stores the bile from the liver until it is needed in the small intestine? a) Pancreas b) Gallbladder c) Stomach d) Duodenum
    b) Gallbladder
  • What is the role of bile salts in digestion?
    Bile salts emulsify fats, breaking them into smaller droplets to increase surface area for enzyme action.
  • What gives bile its color and contributes to the brown color of feces?
    Bilirubin, a waste product from the breakdown of old red blood cells, gives bile its color.
  • How does the gallbladder know when to release bile?
    The gallbladder releases bile when stimulated by the hormone cholecystokinin (CCK).
  • What happens to fats in the absence of bile production?
    In the absence of bile, fats remain undigested, resulting in grayish feces with large fat globs.