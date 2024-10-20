The Gallbladder quiz Flashcards
The Gallbladder quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
What substance is secreted by the gallbladder to emulsify fats?
Bile salts are secreted by the gallbladder to emulsify fats.Which hormone stimulates the gallbladder to release bile into the duodenum to emulsify fats?
The hormone cholecystokinin (CCK) stimulates the gallbladder to release bile.Which of the following organs produces bile? a) Gallbladder b) Liver c) Pancreas d) Small intestine
b) LiverWhich of the following is a digestive hormone that causes the gallbladder to release stored bile? a) Insulin b) Gastrin c) Cholecystokinin d) Secretin
c) CholecystokininWhich of the following is not a function of the gallbladder? a) Storing bile b) Producing bile c) Releasing bile d) Emulsifying fats
b) Producing bileWhich of these organs stores the bile from the liver until it is needed in the small intestine? a) Pancreas b) Gallbladder c) Stomach d) Duodenum
b) GallbladderWhat is the role of bile salts in digestion?
Bile salts emulsify fats, breaking them into smaller droplets to increase surface area for enzyme action.What gives bile its color and contributes to the brown color of feces?
Bilirubin, a waste product from the breakdown of old red blood cells, gives bile its color.How does the gallbladder know when to release bile?
The gallbladder releases bile when stimulated by the hormone cholecystokinin (CCK).What happens to fats in the absence of bile production?
In the absence of bile, fats remain undigested, resulting in grayish feces with large fat globs.