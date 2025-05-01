The Gallbladder quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of the gallbladder, and how is bile released into the small intestine? The primary function of the gallbladder is to store bile produced by the liver. Bile is released into the small intestine when the hormone cholecystokinin (CCK), secreted by the small intestine, triggers the gallbladder to contract and release bile through the cystic duct and bile duct.

What are the main components of bile, and which components are most important for fat digestion? Bile contains bile salts, bile pigment (mainly bilirubin), cholesterol, triglycerides, phospholipids, and electrolytes. The most important components for fat digestion are bile salts, which emulsify fats and increase their surface area for enzyme action.

How do bile salts aid in the digestion of fats, and what happens to them after they perform their function? Bile salts emulsify fats by breaking them into smaller droplets, increasing the surface area for digestive enzymes to act. After aiding digestion, bile salts are reabsorbed in the ileum and large intestine, then recycled back to the liver via the portal vein.

What is bilirubin, and what role does it play in the digestive system? Bilirubin is a bile pigment derived from the breakdown of old red blood cells. It gives bile its color and contributes to the brown color of feces.

What are the consequences of insufficient bile production on feces? Insufficient bile production leads to undigested fats in the feces, resulting in large fat globs and a grayish color due to the absence of bile pigments like bilirubin.

