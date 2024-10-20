The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina definitions
  • Refraction
    The bending of light as it passes between media of different densities, such as air and water.
  • Convex Lens
    A lens that bulges outward, used to refract light to focus it on a surface like the retina.
  • Retina
    The curved surface at the back of the eye where images are focused, appearing inverted.
  • Accommodation
    The process by which the eye adjusts its focus by changing the shape of the lens.
  • Cornea
    The eye's front structure that refracts light the most but cannot change shape to focus.
  • Ciliary Muscles
    Muscles that contract to release tension on the lens, allowing it to become more convex.
  • Ciliary Zonules
    Fibers that suspend the lens and adjust its tension during accommodation.
  • Accommodation Pupillary Reflex
    The constriction of the pupil to block light from hitting the lens edges during close focus.
  • Eyeball Convergence
    The crossing of eyes to focus images on the fovea when viewing close objects.
  • Fovea
    The central area of the retina where images are focused for sharp vision.
  • Presbyopia
    Age-related loss of lens flexibility, reducing the ability to focus on close objects.