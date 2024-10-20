The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina definitions Flashcards
The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina definitions
- RefractionThe bending of light as it passes between media of different densities, such as air and water.
- Convex LensA lens that bulges outward, used to refract light to focus it on a surface like the retina.
- RetinaThe curved surface at the back of the eye where images are focused, appearing inverted.
- AccommodationThe process by which the eye adjusts its focus by changing the shape of the lens.
- CorneaThe eye's front structure that refracts light the most but cannot change shape to focus.
- Ciliary MusclesMuscles that contract to release tension on the lens, allowing it to become more convex.
- Ciliary ZonulesFibers that suspend the lens and adjust its tension during accommodation.
- Accommodation Pupillary ReflexThe constriction of the pupil to block light from hitting the lens edges during close focus.
- Eyeball ConvergenceThe crossing of eyes to focus images on the fovea when viewing close objects.
- FoveaThe central area of the retina where images are focused for sharp vision.
- PresbyopiaAge-related loss of lens flexibility, reducing the ability to focus on close objects.