The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina definitions Flashcards

Refraction The bending of light as it passes between media of different densities, such as air and water.

Convex Lens A lens that bulges outward, used to refract light to focus it on a surface like the retina.

Retina The curved surface at the back of the eye where images are focused, appearing inverted.

Accommodation The process by which the eye adjusts its focus by changing the shape of the lens.

Cornea The eye's front structure that refracts light the most but cannot change shape to focus.

Ciliary Muscles Muscles that contract to release tension on the lens, allowing it to become more convex.

Ciliary Zonules Fibers that suspend the lens and adjust its tension during accommodation.

Accommodation Pupillary Reflex The constriction of the pupil to block light from hitting the lens edges during close focus.

Eyeball Convergence The crossing of eyes to focus images on the fovea when viewing close objects.

Fovea The central area of the retina where images are focused for sharp vision.