The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina
Optics: Lenses and Refraction
The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina Example 1
True or False: if false, choose the answer that corrects the statement.
The lens of the eye focuses on nearer objects by becoming less convex.
True.
False, our eyes focus on nearer objects by moving the lens further from the retina.
False, our eyes focus on nearer objects by changing the shape of the cornea.
False, the lens of our eyes focus on nearer objects by becoming more convex.
Accommodation: Changing Focal Distance
The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina Example 2
Two of the processes involved in accommodation for near vision involve contracting a muscle. In which answer choice below is the muscle matched with the correct form of accommodation?
Ciliary muscles—Lens accommodation.
Ciliary muscles—Accommodation pupillary reflex.
Pupillary dilator—Accommodation pupillary reflex.
Pupillary constrictor—Lens accommodation.
In a previous example, you saw that when reading a book, your lens is rounder or more convex, but when you look up to see a student entering the library, your lens becomes flatter or less convex. What muscle action results in the lens becoming less convex?
Ciliary muscles contract.
Ciliary muscles relax.
Pupillary constrictors contract.
Pupillary dilators relax.