The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina

In a previous example, you saw that when reading a book, your lens is rounder or more convex, but when you look up to see a student entering the library, your lens becomes flatter or less convex. What muscle action results in the lens becoming less convex?

Two of the processes involved in accommodation for near vision involve contracting a muscle. In which answer choice below is the muscle matched with the correct form of accommodation?

False, the lens of our eyes focus on nearer objects by becoming more convex.

False, our eyes focus on nearer objects by changing the shape of the cornea.

False, our eyes focus on nearer objects by moving the lens further from the retina.

The lens of the eye focuses on nearer objects by becoming less convex.

True or False: if false, choose the answer that corrects the statement.

