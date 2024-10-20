The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina quiz Flashcards
The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina quiz
The lens of the eye is important to which of the following functions? a. Focusing light on the retina b. Protecting the eye c. Producing tears d. Detecting color
a. Focusing light on the retinaWhat is the primary function of the lens of the eye?
The primary function of the lens is to focus light onto the retina by changing its shape to adjust for different distances.What is the main component of the lens of the eye?
The main component of the lens is a flexible, transparent structure that can change shape to focus light.Which part of the eye helps focus light rays on the retina? a. Lens b. Pupil c. Sclera d. Iris
a. LensWhat structure changes the shape of the lens for far and near vision?
The ciliary muscles change the shape of the lens for far and near vision by contracting or relaxing.Which part of the eye can change shape to help focus light?
The lens can change shape to help focus light on the retina.What is the process called when the eye adjusts its focus for different distances?
The process is called accommodation.How does the lens change to focus on objects that are closer?
The lens becomes more convex or rounder to focus on objects that are closer.What happens to the lens as people age?
As people age, the lens becomes less flexible and loses its ability to accommodate, making it harder to see things that are close-up.What role does the cornea play in focusing light on the retina?
The cornea refracts light entering the eye but cannot focus it because it is not flexible.