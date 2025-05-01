The Lens and Focusing Light on the Retina quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of a convex lens in the eye, and how does it affect the image formed on the retina? A convex lens in the eye refracts (bends) light so that it focuses on the retina. The image formed by the convex lens is inverted (upside down and backwards), and the brain later interprets it correctly.

How does the eye adjust its focus to view objects at different distances, and what is this process called? The eye adjusts its focus by changing the shape of the lens, a process called accommodation. The lens becomes more convex (rounder) to focus on near objects and flatter to focus on distant objects.

What roles do the cornea and lens play in focusing light on the retina? The cornea provides most of the eye's refraction but cannot change shape, so it cannot focus. The lens is flexible and changes shape to fine-tune focus, allowing clear images at different distances.

Describe the physiological changes that occur in the lens and surrounding structures when focusing on a near object. When focusing on a near object, the ciliary muscles contract, releasing tension on the lens. This allows the lens to bulge and become more convex, increasing its ability to bend light and focus on close objects.

What is the accommodation pupillary reflex, and why is it important when focusing on near objects? The accommodation pupillary reflex is the constriction of the pupil when focusing on near objects. This reduces light entering through the lens edges, improving focus by allowing light to pass mainly through the center of the lens.

Why do older adults often have difficulty seeing close objects, and what age-related change causes this? Older adults often have difficulty seeing close objects because the lens becomes less flexible with age, losing its ability to accommodate and bulge for near vision.