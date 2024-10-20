The Pectoral Girdle definitions Flashcards
The Pectoral Girdle definitions
- Pectoral GirdlePart of the appendicular skeleton connecting arms to the axial skeleton, consisting of the clavicle and scapula.
- ClavicleA long bone known as the collarbone, articulating medially with the sternum and laterally with the scapula.
- ScapulaAlso called the shoulder blade, it articulates with the clavicle and humerus, allowing extensive arm movement.
- Acromion ProcessThe bony prominence on the scapula that articulates with the clavicle, forming the shoulder's top.
- Glenoid CavityA shallow depression on the scapula forming the socket for the humerus in the shoulder joint.
- Appendicular SkeletonThe portion of the skeleton that includes the limbs and girdles, facilitating movement.
- Axial SkeletonThe central part of the skeleton, including the skull, vertebral column, and rib cage.
- Ball and Socket JointA joint allowing multidirectional movement and rotation, exemplified by the shoulder joint.
- Thoracic RegionThe part of the body encompassing the chest, where the pectoral girdle is located.
- SternumThe flat bone at the center of the chest, with which the clavicle articulates medially.