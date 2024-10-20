Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Pectoral Girdle definitions Flashcards

Back
The Pectoral Girdle definitions
1/10
  • Pectoral Girdle
    Part of the appendicular skeleton connecting arms to the axial skeleton, consisting of the clavicle and scapula.
  • Clavicle
    A long bone known as the collarbone, articulating medially with the sternum and laterally with the scapula.
  • Scapula
    Also called the shoulder blade, it articulates with the clavicle and humerus, allowing extensive arm movement.
  • Acromion Process
    The bony prominence on the scapula that articulates with the clavicle, forming the shoulder's top.
  • Glenoid Cavity
    A shallow depression on the scapula forming the socket for the humerus in the shoulder joint.
  • Appendicular Skeleton
    The portion of the skeleton that includes the limbs and girdles, facilitating movement.
  • Axial Skeleton
    The central part of the skeleton, including the skull, vertebral column, and rib cage.
  • Ball and Socket Joint
    A joint allowing multidirectional movement and rotation, exemplified by the shoulder joint.
  • Thoracic Region
    The part of the body encompassing the chest, where the pectoral girdle is located.
  • Sternum
    The flat bone at the center of the chest, with which the clavicle articulates medially.