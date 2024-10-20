The Pectoral Girdle definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Pectoral Girdle Part of the appendicular skeleton connecting arms to the axial skeleton, consisting of the clavicle and scapula.

Clavicle A long bone known as the collarbone, articulating medially with the sternum and laterally with the scapula.

Scapula Also called the shoulder blade, it articulates with the clavicle and humerus, allowing extensive arm movement.

Acromion Process The bony prominence on the scapula that articulates with the clavicle, forming the shoulder's top.

Glenoid Cavity A shallow depression on the scapula forming the socket for the humerus in the shoulder joint.

Appendicular Skeleton The portion of the skeleton that includes the limbs and girdles, facilitating movement.

Axial Skeleton The central part of the skeleton, including the skull, vertebral column, and rib cage.

Ball and Socket Joint A joint allowing multidirectional movement and rotation, exemplified by the shoulder joint.

Thoracic Region The part of the body encompassing the chest, where the pectoral girdle is located.