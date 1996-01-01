7. The Skeletal System
The Pectoral Girdle
Pectoral Girdle
The Pectoral Girdle Example 1
3
The medial end of the clavicle articulates with what structure?
Scapula.
Humerus.
Ribs.
Sternum.
Which statement about the scapula is correct?
A
The scapula articulates with the ribs and the clavicle.
B
The acromion process is the most medial point of the scapula where it articulates with the clavicle.
C
The scapula is the largest bone of the axial skeleton.
D
The glenoid cavity of the scapula articulates with the humerus.