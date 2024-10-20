The Pectoral Girdle quiz Flashcards
The Pectoral Girdle quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
The pectoral girdle is a structure formed by which of the following: A) Clavicle and Scapula, B) Humerus and Radius, C) Sternum and Ribs, D) Femur and Tibia?
A) Clavicle and Scapula.What are true of the pectoral girdle?
The pectoral girdle connects the arms to the axial skeleton and consists of the clavicle and scapula.Which of the following is not part of the pectoral girdle: A) Clavicle, B) Scapula, C) Humerus, D) Sternum?
C) Humerus.Which bone is part of the pectoral girdle: A) Femur, B) Scapula, C) Tibia, D) Pelvis?
B) Scapula.Why is the pectoral girdle more free than the pelvic girdle?
The pectoral girdle is more free because the scapula has limited articulations and the clavicle is mobile at both ends, allowing extensive arm movement.Which bones compose the pectoral girdle?
The clavicle and the scapula compose the pectoral girdle.Which bones compose a pectoral girdle?
The pectoral girdle is composed of the clavicle and scapula.What are the functions of the pectoral girdle?
The pectoral girdle functions to connect the arms to the axial skeleton and provide mobility to the shoulder.Why would it be advantageous to have more or fewer bones in the pectoral girdle?
Having fewer bones in the pectoral girdle allows for greater mobility, which is advantageous for a wide range of arm movements.What is the role of the glenoid cavity in the pectoral girdle?
The glenoid cavity forms a shallow ball and socket joint with the humerus, allowing extensive shoulder mobility.