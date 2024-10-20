The Skull definitions Flashcards
The Skull definitions
- Cranial BonesBones forming the protective structure around the brain, including frontal, parietal, occipital, temporal, sphenoid, and ethmoid.
- Facial BonesFourteen bones structuring the face, including maxilla, mandible, zygomatic, nasal, lacrimal, inferior nasal conchae, vomer, and palatine.
- Frontal BoneBone forming the forehead and part of the eye sockets, contributing to the cranial structure.
- Parietal BonesPaired bones forming the upper sides and roof of the cranial cavity.
- Occipital BoneBone forming the back and base of the skull, containing the foramen magnum for spinal cord passage.
- Temporal BonesBones on the sides of the skull, housing structures for hearing and balance.
- Sphenoid BoneBat-shaped bone at the skull base, housing the pituitary gland in the sella turcica.
- Ethmoid BoneSieve-like bone between the eyes, contributing to the nasal cavity and septum.
- MaxillaUpper jawbone forming part of the nasal cavity and eye sockets, holding upper teeth.
- MandibleLower jawbone, the only movable skull bone, holding lower teeth.
- Zygomatic BonesCheekbones forming part of the eye socket's lateral wall.
- Nasal BonesSmall bones forming the bridge of the nose.
- Lacrimal BonesSmall bones forming part of the inner eye socket, associated with tear production.
- Inferior Nasal ConchaeCurved bones in the nasal cavity increasing surface area for air filtration.
- SinusesAir-filled cavities in bones like frontal, ethmoid, maxillary, and sphenoid, aiding in skull lightening and vocal resonance.