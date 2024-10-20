Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Skull definitions Flashcards

Back
The Skull definitions
1/15
  • Cranial Bones
    Bones forming the protective structure around the brain, including frontal, parietal, occipital, temporal, sphenoid, and ethmoid.
  • Facial Bones
    Fourteen bones structuring the face, including maxilla, mandible, zygomatic, nasal, lacrimal, inferior nasal conchae, vomer, and palatine.
  • Frontal Bone
    Bone forming the forehead and part of the eye sockets, contributing to the cranial structure.
  • Parietal Bones
    Paired bones forming the upper sides and roof of the cranial cavity.
  • Occipital Bone
    Bone forming the back and base of the skull, containing the foramen magnum for spinal cord passage.
  • Temporal Bones
    Bones on the sides of the skull, housing structures for hearing and balance.
  • Sphenoid Bone
    Bat-shaped bone at the skull base, housing the pituitary gland in the sella turcica.
  • Ethmoid Bone
    Sieve-like bone between the eyes, contributing to the nasal cavity and septum.
  • Maxilla
    Upper jawbone forming part of the nasal cavity and eye sockets, holding upper teeth.
  • Mandible
    Lower jawbone, the only movable skull bone, holding lower teeth.
  • Zygomatic Bones
    Cheekbones forming part of the eye socket's lateral wall.
  • Nasal Bones
    Small bones forming the bridge of the nose.
  • Lacrimal Bones
    Small bones forming part of the inner eye socket, associated with tear production.
  • Inferior Nasal Conchae
    Curved bones in the nasal cavity increasing surface area for air filtration.
  • Sinuses
    Air-filled cavities in bones like frontal, ethmoid, maxillary, and sphenoid, aiding in skull lightening and vocal resonance.