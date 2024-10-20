The Skull definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cranial Bones Bones forming the protective structure around the brain, including frontal, parietal, occipital, temporal, sphenoid, and ethmoid.

Facial Bones Fourteen bones structuring the face, including maxilla, mandible, zygomatic, nasal, lacrimal, inferior nasal conchae, vomer, and palatine.

Frontal Bone Bone forming the forehead and part of the eye sockets, contributing to the cranial structure.

Parietal Bones Paired bones forming the upper sides and roof of the cranial cavity.

Occipital Bone Bone forming the back and base of the skull, containing the foramen magnum for spinal cord passage.

Temporal Bones Bones on the sides of the skull, housing structures for hearing and balance.

Sphenoid Bone Bat-shaped bone at the skull base, housing the pituitary gland in the sella turcica.

Ethmoid Bone Sieve-like bone between the eyes, contributing to the nasal cavity and septum.

Maxilla Upper jawbone forming part of the nasal cavity and eye sockets, holding upper teeth.

Mandible Lower jawbone, the only movable skull bone, holding lower teeth.

Zygomatic Bones Cheekbones forming part of the eye socket's lateral wall.

Nasal Bones Small bones forming the bridge of the nose.

Lacrimal Bones Small bones forming part of the inner eye socket, associated with tear production.

Inferior Nasal Conchae Curved bones in the nasal cavity increasing surface area for air filtration.