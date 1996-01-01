The Skull
Introduction to the Skull
True or False; if false, select the answer that best corrects the statement.
Associated bones provide a house for the brain.
True, the associated bones make up the cranium.
False, the associated bones provide the structure of the ear and nose.
False, the associated bones are involved in hearing and swallowing.
False, the associated bones create facial features.
Overview of Cranial Bones
The Skull Example 1
If a patient has a tumor on the pituitary gland, a surgeon will often make an incision in the nose before cutting into which bone to reach the pituitary?
Frontal
Sphenoid
Occipital
Temporal
Damage to which bone is most likely to cause problems with hearing?
Frontal.
Sphenoid.
Occipital.
Temporal.
Overview of Facial Bones
The Skull Example 2
During a baseball game, the batter hit's a line drive that strikes the pitcher directly in the face breaking a bone. Among the four bones listed, which bone would you expect to be the least likely to be the bone that is broken in this situation?
Zygomatic.
Mandible.
Maxilla.
Lacrimal Bone.
If you are moving the only freely moving bone in the skull, what activity are you doing and what bone are you moving?
Humming; the palatine bone.
Chewing; the mandible.
Crying, the lacrimal bone.
Sneezing, the ethmoid bone.
Cavities of the Face
The Skull Example 3
One of the occupational hazards of boxing is a deviated septum, where the cartilage of the septum is damaged shifted to one side. What two bones may also be involved in a deviated septum?
The vomer, sphenoid, and ethmoid bones.
The sphenoid and ethmoid bones.
The vomer and sphenoid bone.
The vomer and ethmoid bone.
Which bone creates the lateral wall of the orbital cavity?
Zygomatic.
Lacrimal.
Sphenoid.
Maxilla.
Overview of Sinuses
The Skull Example 4
Which of the following bones is both classified as a facial bone and also contains a sinus?
Palatine bone.
Nasal bone.
Frontal.
Maxilla.
- Fill in the blanks: The two parietal bones are united at the_______suture; they meet the frontal bone at the__...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.a...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.b...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement."...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.T...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.T...
- The only moveable bone in the adult skull is the:a. maxillab. lacrimal bonec. mandibled.frontal bone
- The structure(s) that divide the nasal cavity into right and left sides is/are the:a. nasal bones.b. perpendic...
- The 'soft spots' in an infant's skull are known as:a. fontanels.b. sutures.c. metopic jointsd.hyaline cartilag...
- Match the bones in column B with their description in column A. (Note that some descriptions require more than...
- How do the relative proportions of the cranium and face of a fetus compare with those of an adult skull?
- Name the cranial and facial bones and compare and contrast the functions of the cranial and facial skeletons.
- Examine the structure of the skull, and predict its likely functions based on its form.
- A deviated septum results when the nasal septum is shifted to one side or the other. What bones might be invol...