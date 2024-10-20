The Skull quiz Flashcards
The Skull quiz
What is the function of the fontanels of the skull?
Fontanels allow for the growth of the brain and skull during an infant's first year and facilitate childbirth by enabling the skull to compress.Which parts of the skull help to form the lateral walls of the nasal complex?
The lateral walls of the nasal complex are formed by the maxilla, inferior nasal conchae, and ethmoid bones.Which areas of the skull are formed in part by the ethmoid bone?
The ethmoid bone contributes to the formation of the nasal cavity, the nasal septum, and the medial walls of the orbits.Which of the following is not a bone of the skull? A) Frontal B) Mandible C) Femur D) Ethmoid
C) FemurWhat bone of the skull forms the forehead?
The frontal bone forms the forehead.What is the primary function of the cranial bones?
The primary function of the cranial bones is to protect the brain.Which bone is the only movable bone in the skull?
The mandible is the only movable bone in the skull.What is the role of the sinuses in the skull?
Sinuses lighten the skull, warm and humidify inhaled air, and enhance vocal resonance.What is the function of the nasal conchae?
The nasal conchae increase the surface area of the nasal cavity to warm and humidify the air.Which bone houses the pituitary gland?
The sphenoid bone houses the pituitary gland in the sella turcica.