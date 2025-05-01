The Skull quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the main functions of the skull? The skull protects the brain, forms the structure of the face, provides openings for air and food, anchors the teeth, and houses the sense organs (eyes, ears, nose).

Which bones make up the cranium, and what are their key features? The cranium is made up of 8 bones: the frontal bone (forehead), two parietal bones (upper sides), occipital bone (back and base, with the foramen magnum), two temporal bones (sides and base, with processes and ear canal), sphenoid bone (bat-shaped, houses the pituitary gland), and ethmoid bone (sieve-like, between eye sockets, with olfactory foramina).

Which bones form the facial skeleton, and what are their main roles? The facial skeleton consists of 14 bones: maxilla (upper jaw, holds upper teeth, forms part of the palate and nasal/orbital cavities), mandible (lower jaw, only movable skull bone), zygomatic bones (cheekbones), nasal bones (bridge of nose), lacrimal bones (inner eye wall), inferior nasal conchae (lower nasal cavity walls), vomer (part of nasal septum), and palatine bones (back of hard palate and part of orbital cavity).

Which bones contribute to the formation of the nasal cavity? The nasal cavity is formed by the maxilla, nasal bones, sphenoid, vomer, inferior nasal conchae, palatine bones, and ethmoid bone.

Which bones make up the orbital (eye) cavity? The orbital cavity is formed by the maxilla, lacrimal, ethmoid, sphenoid, palatine, frontal, and zygomatic bones.

What are the paranasal sinuses, and which bones contain them? Paranasal sinuses are air-filled cavities lined with mucosa that lighten the skull, warm and humidify air, and enhance vocal resonance. They are found in the frontal, ethmoid, maxillary, and sphenoid bones.