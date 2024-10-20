The Stomach quiz Flashcards

Which of the following does not stimulate the secretion of HCl in the stomach? a) Gastrin b) Histamine c) Somatostatin d) Acetylcholine
c) Somatostatin
Which of the following steps of vitamin B-12 absorption occur in the stomach? a) Binding to intrinsic factor b) Absorption into the bloodstream c) Release from food proteins d) Conversion to active form
a) Binding to intrinsic factor
Which of the following is a function of the stomach? a) Absorption of nutrients b) Mechanical digestion c) Production of bile d) Storage of feces
b) Mechanical digestion
The stomach performs which of the following functions? a) Absorption of carbohydrates b) Production of insulin c) Chemical digestion of proteins d) Detoxification of blood
c) Chemical digestion of proteins
Which is not one of the functions of stomach acid? a) Denaturing proteins b) Killing bacteria c) Activating pepsin d) Absorbing nutrients
d) Absorbing nutrients
What function does the low pH of the stomach serve? a) Neutralizes stomach acid b) Activates digestive enzymes c) Inhibits enzyme activity d) Promotes bacterial growth
b) Activates digestive enzymes
In what part of the GI tract is pepsin active? a) Mouth b) Esophagus c) Stomach d) Small intestine
c) Stomach
Which statement about the stomach is false? a) It absorbs most nutrients b) It has a mucosal barrier c) It secretes hydrochloric acid d) It performs mechanical digestion
a) It absorbs most nutrients
Which of the following does not occur in the stomach? a) Protein digestion b) Lipid digestion c) Carbohydrate digestion d) Vitamin B-12 absorption
c) Carbohydrate digestion
Which of these is not a function of the stomach? a) Storing food b) Mixing food with gastric juices c) Absorbing water d) Producing intrinsic factor
c) Absorbing water
What stimulates the secretion of hydrochloric acid (HCl) in the stomach? a) Gastrin b) Secretin c) Cholecystokinin d) Insulin
a) Gastrin
Which component of gastric juice is most helpful in preventing the stomach from digesting itself? a) Hydrochloric acid b) Pepsin c) Mucus d) Lipase
c) Mucus
Which of the following statements about stomach acid is true? (Check all that apply.) a) It denatures proteins b) It is neutralized by bile c) It activates pepsin d) It is produced by chief cells
a) It denatures proteins, c) It activates pepsin
Which of the following events occurs because of the low pH of the stomach? a) Activation of pepsinogen to pepsin b) Inhibition of gastric lipase c) Neutralization of stomach acid d) Absorption of amino acids
a) Activation of pepsinogen to pepsin
Which body site contains hydrochloric acid that inhibits many microbes? a) Mouth b) Stomach c) Small intestine d) Large intestine
b) Stomach
Which is not correct regarding the stomach? a) It has a high pH environment b) It contains gastric pits c) It secretes intrinsic factor d) It performs mechanical digestion
a) It has a high pH environment
Which of the following are secreted by the stomach? a) Bile b) Insulin c) Pepsinogen d) Amylase
c) Pepsinogen
In which direction do the peristaltic contractions of the stomach's smooth muscle move contents? a) Towards the esophagus b) Towards the pyloric sphincter c) In a circular motion d) Towards the liver
b) Towards the pyloric sphincter
What protects the lining of the stomach from acidic gastric juices? a) Bicarbonate b) Mucosal barrier c) Gastrin d) Pepsin
b) Mucosal barrier
Which part of the GI tract contains highly acidic digestive juices? a) Mouth b) Esophagus c) Stomach d) Small intestine