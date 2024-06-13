The Stomach - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Gross Anatomy of the Stomach
The Stomach Example 1
Food entering the stomach will first pass through the:
Fundus.
Body.
Pyloric antrum.
Cardia.
Which area/structure is NOT a component of the pyloric part of the stomach?
Pyloric fundus.
Pyloric antrum.
Pyloric sphincter.
Pyloric canal.
Layers of the Stomach
The Stomach Example 2
Which layer of the muscularis externa only exists in the stomach?
Oblique layer.
Circular layer.
Transverse layer.
Longitudinal layer.
Rugae are formed by the two inner most layer of the stomach adjacent to the lumen when the stomach is empty. Knowing this, which stomach layers form the rugae?
Muscularis externa & Mucosa.
Submucosa & Serosa.
Submucosa & Mucosa.
Serosa & Muscularis externa.
Stomach Glands
The Stomach Example 3
Within the gastric glands, which cells would you expect to find closest to the gastric pits?
Chief cells.
Enteroendocrine cells.
Parietal cells.
Mucous neck cells.
Proton Pump Inhibitors (or PPIs) are some of the widely used drugs in the world and are prescribed for chronic heartburn/acid reflux. They work by inhibiting the movement of H+ ions across the membrane into the gastric juice, thereby lowering the concentration of HCl. As described, which cell of the gastric glands would you expect PPIs to affect?
Chief cells.
Enteroendocrine cells.
Mucous neck cells.
Parietal cells.
Digestion in the Stomach
The Stomach Example 4
Mixing of the chyme with gastric juice is achieved via:
Skeletal muscle contractions.
Rhythmic contractions of pacemaker cells.
Segmentation by contraction of non-adjacent muscles.
Peristaltic waves of smooth muscle contraction.
Which of the following statements about chemical digestion in the stomach are correct:
I. Lipid digestion is begun by enzymes known as lipases.
II. HCl is breaks starches into component monosaccharides.
III. Proteins are denatured by the protein pepsin.
I only.
I & II.
II, & III.
I, II, & III.
