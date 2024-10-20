Types of Muscle Tissue definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Skeletal Muscle Tissue Voluntary muscle attached to the skeleton, featuring striations and multinucleated, long cylindrical cells.

Cardiac Muscle Tissue Involuntary muscle found in the heart, with striated, branching, uninucleate cells connected by intercalated discs.

Smooth Muscle Tissue Involuntary muscle in walls of hollow organs, lacking striations, with short, spindle-shaped, uninucleate cells.

Striations Banded appearance in muscle tissue due to alignment of protein myofilaments, present in skeletal and cardiac muscles.

Voluntary Muscle Muscle type under conscious control, allowing for deliberate movements, exemplified by skeletal muscle.

Involuntary Muscle Muscle type not under conscious control, including cardiac and smooth muscles.

Multinucleated Cells containing multiple nuclei, characteristic of skeletal muscle fibers to meet high protein demands.

Uninucleate Cells with a single nucleus, typical of cardiac and smooth muscle cells.

Cardiomyocytes Heart muscle cells that are striated, branching, and usually uninucleate, forming cardiac muscle tissue.

Intercalated Discs Structures connecting cardiomyocytes, enabling coordinated contractions in cardiac muscle tissue.

Spindle-shaped Cells Cells that are narrow at the ends and thicker in the middle, characteristic of smooth muscle tissue.

Protein Myofilaments Protein structures in muscle cells responsible for contraction, aligned to form striations in some muscle types.

Tendons Connective tissues that attach skeletal muscles to bones, facilitating movement.

Biceps Example of skeletal muscle that can be voluntarily controlled, located in the upper arm.