Types of Muscle Tissue definitions Flashcards

Types of Muscle Tissue definitions
  • Skeletal Muscle Tissue
    Voluntary muscle attached to the skeleton, featuring striations and multinucleated, long cylindrical cells.
  • Cardiac Muscle Tissue
    Involuntary muscle found in the heart, with striated, branching, uninucleate cells connected by intercalated discs.
  • Smooth Muscle Tissue
    Involuntary muscle in walls of hollow organs, lacking striations, with short, spindle-shaped, uninucleate cells.
  • Striations
    Banded appearance in muscle tissue due to alignment of protein myofilaments, present in skeletal and cardiac muscles.
  • Voluntary Muscle
    Muscle type under conscious control, allowing for deliberate movements, exemplified by skeletal muscle.
  • Involuntary Muscle
    Muscle type not under conscious control, including cardiac and smooth muscles.
  • Multinucleated
    Cells containing multiple nuclei, characteristic of skeletal muscle fibers to meet high protein demands.
  • Uninucleate
    Cells with a single nucleus, typical of cardiac and smooth muscle cells.
  • Cardiomyocytes
    Heart muscle cells that are striated, branching, and usually uninucleate, forming cardiac muscle tissue.
  • Intercalated Discs
    Structures connecting cardiomyocytes, enabling coordinated contractions in cardiac muscle tissue.
  • Spindle-shaped Cells
    Cells that are narrow at the ends and thicker in the middle, characteristic of smooth muscle tissue.
  • Protein Myofilaments
    Protein structures in muscle cells responsible for contraction, aligned to form striations in some muscle types.
  • Tendons
    Connective tissues that attach skeletal muscles to bones, facilitating movement.
  • Biceps
    Example of skeletal muscle that can be voluntarily controlled, located in the upper arm.
  • Digestive System
    System containing smooth muscle tissue in the intestines, aiding in propulsion of food.