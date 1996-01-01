Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
4. Tissues & Histology
Types of Muscle Tissue
4. Tissues & Histology

Types of Muscle Tissue

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

3 Types of Muscle Tissue

clock
36s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept

Skeletal Muscle Tissue

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
Problem
Problem

Which of the following would NOT require the use of skeletal muscle?

4
concept

Cardiac Muscle Tissue

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
Problem
Problem

Which of the following statements about cardiac muscle and skeletal muscle is true?

6
Problem
Problem

Intercalated discs allow cardiac muscle cells to coordinate. Why is this important?

7
concept

Smooth Muscle Tissue

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
8
Problem
Problem

Which of the following movements requires smooth muscle contraction?

9
Problem
Problem

Arrector pilli are small muscles located in the connective tissue beneath the skin and are connected to the base of each hair. They are responsible for creating goosebumps when you get cold, an involuntary response to temperature. Based on this information, what type of muscle would you expect the arrector pilli to be?

10
concept

Review of Types of Muscle Tissue

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
11
Problem
Problem

During an intense running session, you pull a leg muscle. Which type of muscle did you injure?

12
Problem
Problem

Striations are a feature shared by skeletal and cardiac muscle, but they are not present in smooth muscle. Based on what you know about the functions of these three types of muscle, what do you think the presence of striations indicates about the muscle it is found in?

Previous TopicNext Topic