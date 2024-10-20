Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the difference between voluntary and involuntary muscles?
Voluntary muscles, like skeletal muscles, are under conscious control, allowing for deliberate movements. Involuntary muscles, such as cardiac and smooth muscles, operate without conscious control, managing functions like heartbeats and digestion.
Which type of muscle tissue is both voluntary and striated? Options: smooth, cardiac, skeletal, heart
Skeletal muscle tissue is both voluntary and striated.
Which of the three muscle cell types has multiple nuclei?
Skeletal muscle cells have multiple nuclei.
Which type of muscle is termed as 'voluntary'?
Skeletal muscle is termed as 'voluntary'.
Which muscle cell type has visible striations but is not under voluntary control?
Cardiac muscle cells have visible striations but are not under voluntary control.
Which activities predominantly use slow-twitch muscle fibers?
Endurance activities like marathon running predominantly use slow-twitch muscle fibers.
How do smooth muscle myocytes differ from cardiomyocytes?
Smooth muscle myocytes are spindle-shaped, lack striations, and are uninucleate, while cardiomyocytes are striated, branching, and typically uninucleate.
Which trait do cardiac and smooth muscle share?
Both cardiac and smooth muscles are involuntary.
Smooth muscle is found in which of the following locations?
Smooth muscle is found in the walls of hollow organs like blood vessels and intestines.
Which of the following is not a type of muscle tissue?
Heart is not a type of muscle tissue; it is an organ composed of cardiac muscle tissue.
Which of the following properties are displayed by cardiac muscle cells?
Cardiac muscle cells are striated, involuntary, and have intercalated discs.
Which of the following is not a difference between cardiac and skeletal muscle?
Both cardiac and skeletal muscles are striated, so striation is not a difference.
Which type of muscle responds automatically to control various body functions?
Smooth muscle responds automatically to control various body functions.
A sprinter picks up the pace using which type of fibers?
A sprinter uses fast-twitch muscle fibers to pick up the pace.
Which type of muscle controls our digestive system?
Smooth muscle controls our digestive system.
Which of the following properties is not common to all three muscle tissues?
Voluntary control is not common to all three muscle tissues; only skeletal muscle is voluntary.
Which of the following statements regarding striated muscle is correct?
Striated muscle includes both skeletal and cardiac muscle tissues.
What type of muscle tissue is both striated and involuntary?
Cardiac muscle tissue is both striated and involuntary.
Of the three types of muscle tissue, which type is found in the walls of hollow organs?
Smooth muscle tissue is found in the walls of hollow organs.
Which muscle type has multinucleated cells that are cylindrical in shape?
Skeletal muscle has multinucleated cells that are cylindrical in shape.
Dark areas of striated muscle is where which is occurring?
Dark areas of striated muscle indicate the presence of thick myofilaments.
Which statement describes cardiac muscle?
Cardiac muscle is striated, involuntary, and found in the heart.
What is an involuntary muscle?
An involuntary muscle is one that operates without conscious control, such as cardiac and smooth muscles.
What is a voluntary muscle?
A voluntary muscle is one that is under conscious control, such as skeletal muscle.
Which of these cell types would you expect to find in muscle tissue?
Muscle fibers, cardiomyocytes, and smooth muscle cells are found in muscle tissue.
Which muscle type is involved in the function of the digestive tract and blood vessels?
Smooth muscle is involved in the function of the digestive tract and blood vessels.
Is cardiac muscle voluntary or involuntary?
Cardiac muscle is involuntary.
What type of muscle tissue is involuntary?
Both cardiac and smooth muscle tissues are involuntary.
Which are characteristics of oxidative fibers?
Oxidative fibers are resistant to fatigue, have a high mitochondrial density, and rely on aerobic metabolism.
Which type of muscle tissue is controlled by motor neurons of the somatic nervous system?
Skeletal muscle tissue is controlled by motor neurons of the somatic nervous system.
Which muscle fibers are more susceptible to fatigue and contain fewer mitochondria?
Fast-twitch muscle fibers are more susceptible to fatigue and contain fewer mitochondria.
Which of the following muscle types is both voluntary and striated?