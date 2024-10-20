Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #2 Flashcards
Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #2

Which of the following is a type of muscle tissue?
Skeletal, cardiac, and smooth are types of muscle tissue.Which characteristic is exhibited by type I muscle fibers?
Type I muscle fibers are slow-twitch, fatigue-resistant, and rely on aerobic metabolism.Which muscle fibers are best suited for anaerobic exercise?
Fast-twitch muscle fibers are best suited for anaerobic exercise.What do skeletal and cardiac muscle cells share in common?
Both skeletal and cardiac muscle cells are striated.Which muscle types appear striated when viewed under a microscope?
Skeletal and cardiac muscle types appear striated under a microscope.Which type of muscle tissue is involuntary?
Both cardiac and smooth muscle tissues are involuntary.Which muscle type is striated and involuntary?
Cardiac muscle is striated and involuntary.Which types of muscle move involuntarily? Options: skeletal, cardiac, smooth
Cardiac and smooth muscles move involuntarily.Because skeletal muscle is under conscious control, it is said to be which of the following?
Cardiac and smooth muscles are involuntary.Which of the following is not a type of muscle?
Heart is not a type of muscle; it is an organ composed of cardiac muscle tissue.How do individual muscle fibers compare?
Individual muscle fibers can vary in size, number of nuclei, and type (slow-twitch or fast-twitch) depending on the muscle tissue type.What are involuntary muscles?
Involuntary muscles are those that operate without conscious control, such as cardiac and smooth muscles.What is an example of an involuntary muscle?
The heart, composed of cardiac muscle, is an example of an involuntary muscle.What type of muscle fiber uses anaerobic energy systems almost exclusively?
Fast-twitch muscle fibers use anaerobic energy systems almost exclusively.What is the difference between voluntary muscles and involuntary muscles?
Voluntary muscles, like skeletal muscles, are consciously controlled, while involuntary muscles, like cardiac and smooth muscles, operate without conscious control.What is the difference between voluntary and involuntary muscle?
Skeletal muscle is a voluntary muscle.What type of muscle contraction maintains constant tension in the muscle as the length changes?
Involuntary muscles, like cardiac and smooth muscles, operate without conscious control, while voluntary muscles, like skeletal muscles, are consciously controlled.Myoglobin would be most abundant in what type of muscle fiber?
Myoglobin is most abundant in slow-twitch muscle fibers.Which of the following types of muscles are striated?
Skeletal and cardiac muscles are striated.Which of the following activities would predominantly use fast-twitch muscle fibers?
Sprinting and weightlifting predominantly use fast-twitch muscle fibers.Which of the following types of muscle is also called visceral muscle?
Smooth muscle is also called visceral muscle.What type of muscles generate voluntary movements?
Smooth muscle is responsible for involuntary muscle contraction in the organ systems.Which of the following activities would use primarily slow-twitch muscle fibers?
Endurance activities like long-distance running use primarily slow-twitch muscle fibers.Which muscle tissue is under conscious control?
Smooth muscle is also called visceral muscle.Which of the following describes type I muscle fibers?
Type I muscle fibers are slow-twitch, fatigue-resistant, and rely on aerobic metabolism.Which muscle tissue type has short, spindle-shaped cells?
Smooth muscle tissue has short, spindle-shaped cells.What is the difference between slow-twitch and fast-twitch muscle fibers?
Slow-twitch fibers are fatigue-resistant and rely on aerobic metabolism, while fast-twitch fibers fatigue quickly and rely on anaerobic metabolism.What is a characteristic of cardiac muscle that is also found in smooth muscle?
Both cardiac and smooth muscles are involuntary.How does cardiac muscle differ from the other types of muscle?
Skeletal muscle tissue is under voluntary control.Which of the following is not a characteristic of visceral muscle?
Striations are not a characteristic of visceral (smooth) muscle.Which type of muscle moves contents through hollow organs such as the intestines?
Smooth muscle moves contents through hollow organs such as the intestines.