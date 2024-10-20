Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #3 Flashcards

Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #3
1/22
  • Which muscles are voluntary?
    Skeletal muscles are voluntary.
  • Which muscle type is correctly matched to its location?
    Cardiac muscle is correctly matched to the heart.
  • Which muscle type is striated?
    Both skeletal and cardiac muscle types are striated.
  • Which muscle type is voluntary?
    Skeletal muscle is voluntary.
  • Which type of muscle is voluntary muscle?
    Skeletal muscle is voluntary muscle.
  • Which muscle fibers are resistant to fatigue because they rely on aerobic metabolism?
    Slow-twitch muscle fibers are resistant to fatigue because they rely on aerobic metabolism.
  • What are the two types of myofilaments?
    The two types of myofilaments are actin (thin) and myosin (thick).
  • What type of muscle do we control voluntarily?
    We control skeletal muscle voluntarily.
  • Where might you find involuntary muscle?
    Involuntary muscle is found in the heart (cardiac muscle) and in the walls of hollow organs (smooth muscle).
  • Which of the three muscle types is found only in the heart?
    Cardiac muscle is found only in the heart.
  • Which type(s) of muscle tissue is/are striated?
    Skeletal and cardiac muscle tissues are striated.
  • What muscle is both voluntary and involuntary?
    No muscle is both voluntary and involuntary; skeletal is voluntary, while cardiac and smooth are involuntary.
  • Which describes slow-twitch fibers?
    Slow-twitch fibers are fatigue-resistant, rely on aerobic metabolism, and are suited for endurance activities.
  • Voluntary muscles are what type of muscle?
    Voluntary muscles are skeletal muscles.
  • Which is true about the three types of muscles?
    Skeletal muscle is voluntary and striated, cardiac muscle is involuntary and striated, and smooth muscle is involuntary and non-striated.
  • Which type of muscle is characterized by the presence of striations and intercalated discs?
    Cardiac muscle is characterized by the presence of striations and intercalated discs.
  • Which type of muscle is involuntary and makes up many of your internal organs?
    Smooth muscle is involuntary and makes up many of your internal organs.
  • Cardiac and skeletal muscles have which feature(s) in common?
    Both cardiac and skeletal muscles are striated.
  • Where can you find voluntary muscles?
    Voluntary muscles, or skeletal muscles, are found attached to bones throughout the body.
  • How do striated and smooth muscles differ?
    Striated muscles (skeletal and cardiac) have a banded appearance due to aligned myofilaments, while smooth muscles lack striations.
  • Which of the following is a similarity between cardiac and skeletal muscle?
    Both cardiac and skeletal muscles are striated.
  • How are muscle cells different from most other body cells?
    Muscle cells are specialized for contraction, often multinucleated (in skeletal muscle), and contain abundant myofilaments for movement.