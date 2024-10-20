Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #3 Flashcards
Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Which muscles are voluntary?
Skeletal muscles are voluntary.Which muscle type is correctly matched to its location?
Cardiac muscle is correctly matched to the heart.Which muscle type is striated?
Both skeletal and cardiac muscle types are striated.Which muscle type is voluntary?
Skeletal muscle is voluntary.Which type of muscle is voluntary muscle?
Skeletal muscle is voluntary muscle.Which muscle fibers are resistant to fatigue because they rely on aerobic metabolism?
Slow-twitch muscle fibers are resistant to fatigue because they rely on aerobic metabolism.What are the two types of myofilaments?
The two types of myofilaments are actin (thin) and myosin (thick).What type of muscle do we control voluntarily?
We control skeletal muscle voluntarily.Where might you find involuntary muscle?
Involuntary muscle is found in the heart (cardiac muscle) and in the walls of hollow organs (smooth muscle).Which of the three muscle types is found only in the heart?
Cardiac muscle is found only in the heart.Which type(s) of muscle tissue is/are striated?
Skeletal and cardiac muscle tissues are striated.What muscle is both voluntary and involuntary?
No muscle is both voluntary and involuntary; skeletal is voluntary, while cardiac and smooth are involuntary.Which describes slow-twitch fibers?
Slow-twitch fibers are fatigue-resistant, rely on aerobic metabolism, and are suited for endurance activities.Voluntary muscles are what type of muscle?
Voluntary muscles are skeletal muscles.Which is true about the three types of muscles?
Skeletal muscle is voluntary and striated, cardiac muscle is involuntary and striated, and smooth muscle is involuntary and non-striated.Which type of muscle is characterized by the presence of striations and intercalated discs?
Cardiac muscle is characterized by the presence of striations and intercalated discs.Which type of muscle is involuntary and makes up many of your internal organs?
Smooth muscle is involuntary and makes up many of your internal organs.Cardiac and skeletal muscles have which feature(s) in common?
Both cardiac and skeletal muscles are striated.Where can you find voluntary muscles?
Voluntary muscles, or skeletal muscles, are found attached to bones throughout the body.How do striated and smooth muscles differ?
Striated muscles (skeletal and cardiac) have a banded appearance due to aligned myofilaments, while smooth muscles lack striations.Which of the following is a similarity between cardiac and skeletal muscle?
Both cardiac and skeletal muscles are striated.How are muscle cells different from most other body cells?
Muscle cells are specialized for contraction, often multinucleated (in skeletal muscle), and contain abundant myofilaments for movement.