Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Voluntary muscle is: Voluntary muscle is skeletal muscle.

The muscle tissue that can be consciously controlled is: Skeletal muscle tissue can be consciously controlled.

What type of muscle is striated? Both skeletal and cardiac muscle tissues are striated.

Visceral muscle is another name for: Visceral muscle is another name for smooth muscle tissue.

Visceral muscle is also known as: Visceral muscle is also known as smooth muscle tissue.

Which muscle type is striated? Skeletal and cardiac muscle tissues are striated.