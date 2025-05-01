Skip to main content
Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #4 Flashcards

Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #4
  • Voluntary muscle is:
    Voluntary muscle is skeletal muscle.
  • What type of muscle is striated?
    Both skeletal and cardiac muscle tissues are striated.
  • Visceral muscle is another name for:
    Visceral muscle is another name for smooth muscle tissue.
  • Visceral muscle is also known as:
    Visceral muscle is also known as smooth muscle tissue.
  • Which type of muscle is striated and involuntary?
    Cardiac muscle tissue is striated and involuntary.
  • Which type of muscle controls your digestive system?
    Smooth muscle tissue controls the digestive system.
  • Which muscle tissue is multinucleated?
    Skeletal muscle tissue is multinucleated.
  • Intercalated discs are found in which muscle?
    Intercalated discs are found in cardiac muscle tissue.
  • Which type of muscle is found in your digestive system?
    Smooth muscle tissue is found in the digestive system.
  • Which muscle tissue type attaches to bone?
    Skeletal muscle tissue attaches to bone.
  • Which type of muscle tissue makes up the biceps?
    Skeletal muscle tissue makes up the biceps.
  • Which type of muscle can be found inside organs?
    Smooth muscle tissue can be found inside organs.
  • What is the function of intercalated discs in cardiac muscle?
    Intercalated discs join cardiac muscle cells together and enable coordinated contractions.
