Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #5 Flashcards

What type of muscle tissue is voluntary? Skeletal muscle tissue is voluntary.

What muscle tissue is striated and involuntary? Cardiac muscle tissue is striated and involuntary.

What is an example of a voluntary muscle? The biceps are an example of a voluntary muscle.

What is a voluntary muscle? A voluntary muscle is a muscle whose contractions can be consciously controlled, such as skeletal muscle.

What are three types of muscle tissue? The three types of muscle tissue are skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle tissue.