Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #5 Flashcards

Back
Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #5
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What type of muscle tissue is voluntary?
    Skeletal muscle tissue is voluntary.
  • What muscle tissue is striated and involuntary?
    Cardiac muscle tissue is striated and involuntary.
  • What is an example of a voluntary muscle?
    The biceps are an example of a voluntary muscle.
  • What muscle types are voluntary?
    Skeletal muscle tissue is voluntary.
  • What is a voluntary muscle?
    A voluntary muscle is a muscle whose contractions can be consciously controlled, such as skeletal muscle.
  • What are three types of muscle tissue?
    The three types of muscle tissue are skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle tissue.
  • What are the 3 types of muscle tissue?
    The 3 types of muscle tissue are skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle tissue.
  • What are the three types of muscle fibers?
    The three types of muscle fibers refer to the three types of muscle tissue: skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle fibers.
  • What muscle tissue has a banded appearance?
    Skeletal and cardiac muscle tissues have a banded (striated) appearance.
  • What types of muscle tissue are voluntary?
    Skeletal muscle tissue is voluntary.
  • What type of muscle will estheticians work with?
    Estheticians will work with skeletal muscle tissue.
  • Which type of muscle will estheticians work with?
    Estheticians will work with skeletal muscle tissue.
  • Which type of muscle will estheticians work with?
    Estheticians will work with skeletal muscle tissue.
  • Which muscle tissue type has short branching cells?
    Cardiac muscle tissue has short branching cells.
  • Which type of muscle tires quickly during exercise?
    Skeletal muscle tissue tires quickly during exercise.