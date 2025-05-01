Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #5 Flashcards
What type of muscle tissue is voluntary? Skeletal muscle tissue is voluntary. What muscle tissue is striated and involuntary? Cardiac muscle tissue is striated and involuntary. What is an example of a voluntary muscle? The biceps are an example of a voluntary muscle. What is a voluntary muscle? A voluntary muscle is a muscle whose contractions can be consciously controlled, such as skeletal muscle. What are three types of muscle tissue? The three types of muscle tissue are skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle tissue. What are the three types of muscle fibers? The three types of muscle fibers refer to the three types of muscle tissue: skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle fibers. What muscle tissue has a banded appearance? Skeletal and cardiac muscle tissues have a banded (striated) appearance. What type of muscle will estheticians work with? Estheticians will work with skeletal muscle tissue. Which muscle tissue type has short branching cells? Cardiac muscle tissue has short branching cells. Which type of muscle tires quickly during exercise? Skeletal muscle tissue tires quickly during exercise.
Types of Muscle Tissue quiz #5
