Vascular Layer of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards

Vascular Layer of the Eyeball definitions
  • Uvea
    The middle layer of the eye, consisting of the iris, ciliary body, and choroid, responsible for regulating light and supplying blood.
  • Iris
    The colored part of the eye, controlling light entry by adjusting pupil size through muscles and pigmented elastic fibers.
  • Ciliary Body
    A structure that suspends the lens, produces aqueous humor, and adjusts lens shape for focusing light.
  • Choroid
    A pigmented membrane rich in blood vessels, located between the sclera and retina, preventing light reflection inside the eye.
  • Pupil
    A hole in the center of the iris that allows light to enter the eye, with its size controlled by the iris.
  • Melanin
    A brown pigment in the iris determining eye color, with higher levels resulting in darker eyes.
  • Ciliary Muscles
    Muscles that control the lens's shape, affecting light focus by making the lens rounder or flatter.
  • Ciliary Zonules
    Ligaments connecting the ciliary muscles to the lens, aiding in lens shape adjustment for focusing.
  • Ciliary Processes
    Structures that secrete aqueous humor, the fluid filling the front part of the eye.
  • Aqueous Humor
    Fluid produced by the ciliary processes, filling the front part of the eye and maintaining intraocular pressure.
  • Pupillary Constrictor Muscle
    A circular muscle in the iris that reduces pupil size in bright light or during close vision.
  • Pupillary Dilator Muscle
    Radial muscles in the iris that increase pupil size in dim light or during distant vision.
  • Autonomic Nervous System
    Regulates involuntary actions like pupil size, with parasympathetic causing constriction and sympathetic causing dilation.
  • Sympathetic Division
    Part of the autonomic nervous system that dilates the pupil during fight or flight responses.
  • Parasympathetic Division
    Part of the autonomic nervous system that constricts the pupil during rest and digest states.