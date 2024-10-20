Vascular Layer of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Uvea The middle layer of the eye, consisting of the iris, ciliary body, and choroid, responsible for regulating light and supplying blood.

Iris The colored part of the eye, controlling light entry by adjusting pupil size through muscles and pigmented elastic fibers.

Ciliary Body A structure that suspends the lens, produces aqueous humor, and adjusts lens shape for focusing light.

Choroid A pigmented membrane rich in blood vessels, located between the sclera and retina, preventing light reflection inside the eye.

Pupil A hole in the center of the iris that allows light to enter the eye, with its size controlled by the iris.

Melanin A brown pigment in the iris determining eye color, with higher levels resulting in darker eyes.

Ciliary Muscles Muscles that control the lens's shape, affecting light focus by making the lens rounder or flatter.

Ciliary Zonules Ligaments connecting the ciliary muscles to the lens, aiding in lens shape adjustment for focusing.

Ciliary Processes Structures that secrete aqueous humor, the fluid filling the front part of the eye.

Aqueous Humor Fluid produced by the ciliary processes, filling the front part of the eye and maintaining intraocular pressure.

Pupillary Constrictor Muscle A circular muscle in the iris that reduces pupil size in bright light or during close vision.

Pupillary Dilator Muscle Radial muscles in the iris that increase pupil size in dim light or during distant vision.

Autonomic Nervous System Regulates involuntary actions like pupil size, with parasympathetic causing constriction and sympathetic causing dilation.

Sympathetic Division Part of the autonomic nervous system that dilates the pupil during fight or flight responses.