Vascular Layer of the Eyeball definitions Flashcards

Vascular Layer of the Eyeball definitions
- UveaThe middle layer of the eye, consisting of the iris, ciliary body, and choroid, responsible for regulating light and supplying blood.
- IrisThe colored part of the eye, controlling light entry by adjusting pupil size through muscles and pigmented elastic fibers.
- Ciliary BodyA structure that suspends the lens, produces aqueous humor, and adjusts lens shape for focusing light.
- ChoroidA pigmented membrane rich in blood vessels, located between the sclera and retina, preventing light reflection inside the eye.
- PupilA hole in the center of the iris that allows light to enter the eye, with its size controlled by the iris.
- MelaninA brown pigment in the iris determining eye color, with higher levels resulting in darker eyes.
- Ciliary MusclesMuscles that control the lens's shape, affecting light focus by making the lens rounder or flatter.
- Ciliary ZonulesLigaments connecting the ciliary muscles to the lens, aiding in lens shape adjustment for focusing.
- Ciliary ProcessesStructures that secrete aqueous humor, the fluid filling the front part of the eye.
- Aqueous HumorFluid produced by the ciliary processes, filling the front part of the eye and maintaining intraocular pressure.
- Pupillary Constrictor MuscleA circular muscle in the iris that reduces pupil size in bright light or during close vision.
- Pupillary Dilator MuscleRadial muscles in the iris that increase pupil size in dim light or during distant vision.
- Autonomic Nervous SystemRegulates involuntary actions like pupil size, with parasympathetic causing constriction and sympathetic causing dilation.
- Sympathetic DivisionPart of the autonomic nervous system that dilates the pupil during fight or flight responses.
- Parasympathetic DivisionPart of the autonomic nervous system that constricts the pupil during rest and digest states.