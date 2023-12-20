Vascular Layer of the Eyeball
Vascular Layer
Vascular Layer of the Eyeball Example 1
The aqueous humor is the fluid that fills the anterior portion of the eye between the lens and the cornea. This fluid is constantly regenerated and drains out through the scleral venous sinus. If the scleral venous sinus is blocked, aqueous humor can accumulate, putting pressure on the structures of the eye. Which structure of the vascular layer is responsible for producing the aqueous humor?
Iris.
Choroid.
Ciliary Body.
Ciliary Process.
Which structure(s) of the middle layer contains muscles?
Choroid & iris.
Choroid & ciliary body.
Iris only.
Iris & ciliary body.
Control of Light Entering the Eye
Vascular Layer of the Eyeball Example 2
Which of the following would increase the total amount of light coming into the eye?
Activation of the parasympathetic nervous system.
Looking at something close to the face.
Resting.
Feelings of rage.
True or False: if false, choose the answer that corrects the statement.
Pupils enlarge when the pupillary dilators contract after receiving stimuli from the parasympathetic nervous system.
True.
False; pupils enlarge when the pupillary dilators contract after receiving stimuli from the sympathetic nervous system.
False; pupils enlarge when the pupillary constrictors contract after receiving stimuli from the parasympathetic nervous system.
False; pupils enlarge when the pupillary constrictors contract after receiving stimuli from the sympathetic nervous system.