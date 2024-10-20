Vascular Layer of the Eyeball quiz Flashcards
Vascular Layer of the Eyeball quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which part of the vascular layer is responsible for nourishing the retina?
The choroid is responsible for nourishing the retina as it is rich in blood vessels that supply blood to the back half of the retina.Which part is the middle layer of the wall of the eyeball?
The vascular layer, also known as the uvea, is the middle layer of the wall of the eyeball.Which of the following is not part of the vascular layer of the eye: iris, sclera, ciliary body, choroid?
The sclera is not part of the vascular layer of the eye.The vascular layer of the eye consists of which of the following: iris, ciliary body, choroid, retina?
The vascular layer of the eye consists of the iris, ciliary body, and choroid.What is the primary function of the iris in the vascular layer of the eye?
The primary function of the iris is to control the amount of light entering the eye by adjusting the size of the pupil.How does the ciliary body contribute to focusing light in the eye?
The ciliary body adjusts the shape of the lens through ciliary muscles and zonules to focus light.What role does melanin play in determining eye color?
Melanin determines eye color, with high levels resulting in brown eyes and lower levels leading to blue or green eyes due to light refraction.How does the autonomic nervous system affect pupil size?
The parasympathetic division causes pupil constriction, while the sympathetic division causes dilation, responding to light conditions and emotional states.What is the function of the choroid in the vascular layer of the eye?
The choroid prevents light reflection inside the eye and supplies blood to the retina.What are the two muscle actions of the iris that control pupil size?
The two muscle actions are constriction by the pupillary constrictor muscle and dilation by the pupillary dilator muscle.