Problem 1

Match each of the following key terms (a–i) with its description

below:

Key:

(a) alleles

(b) autosomes

(c) dominant allele

(d) genotype

(e) heterozygote

(f) homozygote

(g) phenotype

(h) recessive allele

(i) sex chromosomes

____ (1) genetic makeup

____ (2) how genetic makeup is expressed

____ (3) chromosomes that dictate most body characteristics

____ (4) alternate forms of the same gene

____ (5) an individual bearing two alleles that are the same for a particular trait

____ (6) an allele that is expressed whether in single or double dose

____ (7) an individual bearing two alleles that differ for a particular trait

____ (8) an allele that must be present in double dose to be expressed