Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of terms with variables raised to whole number exponents and real number coefficients.

Like Terms Parts of an expression sharing identical variables and exponents, allowing them to be combined through addition or subtraction.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in a term, indicating how many times the variable is counted.

Exponent A small number written above and to the right of a variable, showing how many times the variable is multiplied by itself.

Constant A term in a polynomial without any variables, representing a fixed value.

Parentheses Curved symbols used to group terms, indicating that operations inside should be performed before others.