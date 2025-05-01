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Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of terms with variables raised to whole number exponents and real number coefficients. Like Terms Parts of an expression sharing identical variables and exponents, allowing them to be combined through addition or subtraction. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in a term, indicating how many times the variable is counted. Exponent A small number written above and to the right of a variable, showing how many times the variable is multiplied by itself. Constant A term in a polynomial without any variables, representing a fixed value. Parentheses Curved symbols used to group terms, indicating that operations inside should be performed before others. Negative Sign A symbol placed before a term or group to indicate subtraction or to reverse the sign of each term inside parentheses. Vertical Alignment A method of organizing polynomials by stacking like terms directly above or below each other for easier calculation. Descending Powers An arrangement of terms in a polynomial from highest to lowest exponent for each variable. Expression A combination of numbers, variables, and operations without an equality sign, representing a mathematical phrase. Operation A mathematical process such as addition or subtraction applied to terms or expressions. Term A single part of a polynomial, consisting of a coefficient, variable, and possibly an exponent. Sign A symbol indicating whether a term is positive or negative, affecting how terms are combined. Addition A process of combining terms to increase their total value, especially when terms are like. Subtraction A process of removing or decreasing value by distributing a negative sign and combining like terms.
Adding and Subtracting Polynomials definitions
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