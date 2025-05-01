Back
What are 'like terms' in polynomials? Like terms are terms with the same variables and the same exponents. What is the first step when subtracting polynomials with parentheses? Distribute the negative sign across all terms inside the parentheses before combining like terms. How do you add polynomials written side by side? Remove the parentheses and combine like terms by adding their coefficients. What happens to the signs of terms when you subtract a polynomial in parentheses? Each term inside the parentheses has its sign flipped before combining. Why can't you combine 3x^2 and x in a polynomial? They have the same variable but different exponents, so they are not like terms. What is the result of combining 6x^2 + 3x and 2x - 8? The result is 6x^2 + 5x - 8. How do you combine -2x and -5x? Add their coefficients to get -7x. What is the result of combining 4 and -10? The result is -6. What is the purpose of aligning polynomials vertically? It makes it easier to identify and combine like terms. What is the sum of 5x^2 and x^2? The sum is 6x^2. How do you combine 2x and 7x? Add their coefficients to get 9x. What is the sum of 3 and 8 when adding polynomials? The sum is 11. What should you do before combining terms when subtracting polynomials? Distribute the negative sign to each term inside the parentheses. What is a constant term in a polynomial? A constant term is a term without any variables, such as -8 or 11. Why is understanding coefficients important in polynomial operations? Coefficients determine how like terms are combined during addition or subtraction.
Adding and Subtracting Polynomials quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15