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Adding and Subtracting Polynomials quiz

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  • What are 'like terms' in polynomials?
    Like terms are terms with the same variables and the same exponents.
  • What is the first step when subtracting polynomials with parentheses?
    Distribute the negative sign across all terms inside the parentheses before combining like terms.
  • How do you add polynomials written side by side?
    Remove the parentheses and combine like terms by adding their coefficients.
  • What happens to the signs of terms when you subtract a polynomial in parentheses?
    Each term inside the parentheses has its sign flipped before combining.
  • Why can't you combine 3x^2 and x in a polynomial?
    They have the same variable but different exponents, so they are not like terms.
  • What is the result of combining 6x^2 + 3x and 2x - 8?
    The result is 6x^2 + 5x - 8.
  • How do you combine -2x and -5x?
    Add their coefficients to get -7x.
  • What is the result of combining 4 and -10?
    The result is -6.
  • What is the purpose of aligning polynomials vertically?
    It makes it easier to identify and combine like terms.
  • What is the sum of 5x^2 and x^2?
    The sum is 6x^2.
  • How do you combine 2x and 7x?
    Add their coefficients to get 9x.
  • What is the sum of 3 and 8 when adding polynomials?
    The sum is 11.
  • What should you do before combining terms when subtracting polynomials?
    Distribute the negative sign to each term inside the parentheses.
  • What is a constant term in a polynomial?
    A constant term is a term without any variables, such as -8 or 11.
  • Why is understanding coefficients important in polynomial operations?
    Coefficients determine how like terms are combined during addition or subtraction.