What are 'like terms' in polynomials? Like terms are terms with the same variables and the same exponents.

What is the first step when subtracting polynomials with parentheses? Distribute the negative sign across all terms inside the parentheses before combining like terms.

How do you add polynomials written side by side? Remove the parentheses and combine like terms by adding their coefficients.

What happens to the signs of terms when you subtract a polynomial in parentheses? Each term inside the parentheses has its sign flipped before combining.

Why can't you combine 3x^2 and x in a polynomial? They have the same variable but different exponents, so they are not like terms.

What is the result of combining 6x^2 + 3x and 2x - 8? The result is 6x^2 + 5x - 8.