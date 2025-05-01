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Adding and Subtracting Radicals definitions

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  • Radical
    An expression involving a root symbol, such as a square root or cube root, often used to represent roots of numbers or variables.
  • Radicand
    The value or expression located inside a root symbol, which is the quantity being rooted.
  • Index
    The small number written just outside and above the radical sign, indicating the degree of the root.
  • Like Radicals
    Radical expressions sharing both the same radicand and the same index, allowing them to be combined.
  • Unlike Radicals
    Radical expressions with different radicands or indexes, preventing direct combination through addition or subtraction.
  • Perfect Power
    A number that can be written as an integer raised to the power matching the root's index, useful for simplifying radicals.
  • Simplification
    The process of rewriting a radical expression by factoring out perfect powers to make combining terms possible.
  • Coefficient
    The numerical factor placed in front of a radical, which is combined when adding or subtracting like radicals.
  • Square Root
    A radical with an index of 2, representing a value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the radicand.
  • Cube Root
    A radical with an index of 3, representing a value that, when used three times in multiplication, gives the radicand.
  • Product Property
    A rule allowing the radical of a product to be written as the product of radicals, aiding in simplification.
  • Constant
    A fixed numerical value in an expression, not affected by variables or radicals.
  • Expression
    A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, which may include radicals.
  • Addition
    The operation of combining like radicals by summing their coefficients while keeping the radical part unchanged.
  • Subtraction
    The operation of removing one like radical from another by subtracting their coefficients, keeping the radical part unchanged.