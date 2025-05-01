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Radical An expression involving a root symbol, such as a square root or cube root, often used to represent roots of numbers or variables. Radicand The value or expression located inside a root symbol, which is the quantity being rooted. Index The small number written just outside and above the radical sign, indicating the degree of the root. Like Radicals Radical expressions sharing both the same radicand and the same index, allowing them to be combined. Unlike Radicals Radical expressions with different radicands or indexes, preventing direct combination through addition or subtraction. Perfect Power A number that can be written as an integer raised to the power matching the root's index, useful for simplifying radicals. Simplification The process of rewriting a radical expression by factoring out perfect powers to make combining terms possible. Coefficient The numerical factor placed in front of a radical, which is combined when adding or subtracting like radicals. Square Root A radical with an index of 2, representing a value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the radicand. Cube Root A radical with an index of 3, representing a value that, when used three times in multiplication, gives the radicand. Product Property A rule allowing the radical of a product to be written as the product of radicals, aiding in simplification. Constant A fixed numerical value in an expression, not affected by variables or radicals. Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, which may include radicals. Addition The operation of combining like radicals by summing their coefficients while keeping the radical part unchanged. Subtraction The operation of removing one like radical from another by subtracting their coefficients, keeping the radical part unchanged.
Adding and Subtracting Radicals definitions
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