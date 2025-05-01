Radical An expression involving a root symbol, such as a square root or cube root, often used to represent roots of numbers or variables.

Radicand The value or expression located inside a root symbol, which is the quantity being rooted.

Index The small number written just outside and above the radical sign, indicating the degree of the root.

Like Radicals Radical expressions sharing both the same radicand and the same index, allowing them to be combined.

Unlike Radicals Radical expressions with different radicands or indexes, preventing direct combination through addition or subtraction.

Perfect Power A number that can be written as an integer raised to the power matching the root's index, useful for simplifying radicals.