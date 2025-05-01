What are 'like radicals' when adding or subtracting radical expressions? Like radicals have the same radicand and the same index, allowing them to be combined.

Can you add radicals with different indexes, such as a square root and a cube root? No, you cannot combine radicals with different indexes; only those with the same index and radicand can be added or subtracted.

How do you combine 2√x and 4√x? You add the coefficients to get 6√x, since both terms have the same radicand and index.

What mistake do students often make when adding √7 + √7? Students sometimes incorrectly write √7 + √7 as √14, but this is not correct; you should add the coefficients to get 2√7.

What should you do if radicals are not like each other, such as √5 and √20? You should simplify the radicals first, factoring out perfect powers, to see if they can become like radicals.

How do you simplify √20? √20 can be written as √4 × √5, which simplifies to 2√5.