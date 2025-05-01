Back
What are 'like radicals' when adding or subtracting radical expressions? Like radicals have the same radicand and the same index, allowing them to be combined. Can you add radicals with different indexes, such as a square root and a cube root? No, you cannot combine radicals with different indexes; only those with the same index and radicand can be added or subtracted. How do you combine 2√x and 4√x? You add the coefficients to get 6√x, since both terms have the same radicand and index. What mistake do students often make when adding √7 + √7? Students sometimes incorrectly write √7 + √7 as √14, but this is not correct; you should add the coefficients to get 2√7. What should you do if radicals are not like each other, such as √5 and √20? You should simplify the radicals first, factoring out perfect powers, to see if they can become like radicals. How do you simplify √20? √20 can be written as √4 × √5, which simplifies to 2√5. After simplifying √5 + 2√5, what is the result? You add the coefficients to get 3√5. How do you simplify √18? √18 can be written as √9 × √2, which simplifies to 3√2. How do you simplify √50? √50 can be written as √25 × √2, which simplifies to 5√2. What is the result of 5√2 - 3√2? Subtract the coefficients to get 2√2. What is the result of 3√2 + 5√2? Add the coefficients to get 8√2. Can you combine radicals by merging their radicands, such as √7 + √7 = √14? No, you cannot merge radicands; you must add the coefficients if the radicals are alike. What is the first step when adding or subtracting radicals that are not alike? The first step is to simplify each radical by factoring out perfect powers. If you have 3√5 + 4√5, what is the simplified form? The simplified form is 7√5. Why is simplifying radicals important before combining them? Simplifying radicals can turn unlike radicals into like radicals, allowing you to combine them.
Adding and Subtracting Radicals quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15