Quadratic Equation An expression set equal to zero involving a variable squared, a linear term, and a constant.

Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial that can be written as a binomial squared, such as x² + 6x + 9.

Square Root Property A method allowing solutions for equations where a squared quantity equals a value, by taking square roots of both sides.

Binomial An algebraic expression with exactly two terms, often seen in squared forms like (x + 3).

Constant A fixed value in an equation or expression, not multiplied by a variable.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable, such as the 6 in 6x.