Back
Quadratic Equation An expression set equal to zero involving a variable squared, a linear term, and a constant. Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial that can be written as a binomial squared, such as x² + 6x + 9. Square Root Property A method allowing solutions for equations where a squared quantity equals a value, by taking square roots of both sides. Binomial An algebraic expression with exactly two terms, often seen in squared forms like (x + 3). Constant A fixed value in an equation or expression, not multiplied by a variable. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable, such as the 6 in 6x. Exponent A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself, as in x². Algebraic Manipulation The process of rearranging and simplifying expressions to achieve a desired form. Area Model A visual representation using shapes to illustrate terms in a quadratic, such as squares and rectangles. Middle Term The term in a quadratic involving the variable to the first power, often split during completing the square. Solution A value for the variable that makes the equation true when substituted back in. Equality A statement showing two expressions have the same value, often used to balance equations. Difference The result of subtracting one value from another, used to adjust constants when completing the square. Form The specific arrangement or structure of an equation, such as standard or completed square. Practice Problem An exercise designed to reinforce understanding and application of completing the square.
Completing the Square definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15