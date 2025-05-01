What is the main goal of completing the square when solving a quadratic equation? The main goal is to rewrite the quadratic as a perfect square trinomial, allowing us to solve it using the square root property.

How can x^2 be represented visually when completing the square? x^2 can be represented as the area of a square with side lengths x and x.

Why do we split the middle term when completing the square? We split the middle term to help form a square, making it easier to rewrite the quadratic as a binomial squared.

What is the algebraic form of a perfect square trinomial? The algebraic form is (x + a)^2, which expands to x^2 + 2ax + a^2.

How do you determine the value to add or subtract when completing the square? You find the value needed to make the quadratic a perfect square trinomial, then add or subtract the difference to balance the equation.

What is the next step after rewriting a quadratic as a binomial squared plus or minus a constant? Set the equation equal to zero and solve for x using the square root property.