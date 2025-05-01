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What is the main goal of completing the square when solving a quadratic equation? The main goal is to rewrite the quadratic as a perfect square trinomial, allowing us to solve it using the square root property. How can x^2 be represented visually when completing the square? x^2 can be represented as the area of a square with side lengths x and x. Why do we split the middle term when completing the square? We split the middle term to help form a square, making it easier to rewrite the quadratic as a binomial squared. What is the algebraic form of a perfect square trinomial? The algebraic form is (x + a)^2, which expands to x^2 + 2ax + a^2. How do you determine the value to add or subtract when completing the square? You find the value needed to make the quadratic a perfect square trinomial, then add or subtract the difference to balance the equation. What is the next step after rewriting a quadratic as a binomial squared plus or minus a constant? Set the equation equal to zero and solve for x using the square root property. How do you solve (x + 1)^2 = 9 using the square root property? Take the square root of both sides to get x + 1 = ±3, then solve for x. What are the solutions to x^2 + 2x - 8 = 0 after completing the square? The solutions are x = 2 and x = -4. Why is completing the square considered a universal method for solving quadratics? Because it can be used to solve any quadratic equation, regardless of its form. What should you do after finding solutions using completing the square? Check your answers by substituting them back into the original equation. How do you represent the middle term 6x in x^2 + 6x + 12 when completing the square? Split 6x into two rectangles of 3x each to help form a square. What constant do you add to x^2 + 6x to complete the square? You add 9 to complete the square, forming x^2 + 6x + 9. How do you adjust the equation if the completed square does not match the original constant term? Add or subtract the difference between the completed square's constant and the original constant to both sides of the equation. What is the visual meaning of 'completing the square'? It means arranging the terms so they form a perfect square shape, both visually and algebraically. What property allows you to solve for x after completing the square? The square root property, which states that if a^2 = b, then a = ±√b.
Completing the Square quiz
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