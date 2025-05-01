Quadratic Equation An expression set to zero where the highest variable exponent is two, often solved for variable values.

Square Root Property A method for solving equations by isolating a squared variable and applying the square root to both sides.

Imaginary Number A value resulting from the square root of a negative number, commonly represented by the symbol i.

Complex Solution An answer involving both real and imaginary components, often arising from negative square roots.

Variable A symbol, usually a letter, representing an unknown value in an equation.

Exponent A small number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, such as the 2 in x squared.