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Complex Solutions of Quadratic Equations definitions

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  • Quadratic Equation
    An expression set to zero where the highest variable exponent is two, often solved for variable values.
  • Square Root Property
    A method for solving equations by isolating a squared variable and applying the square root to both sides.
  • Imaginary Number
    A value resulting from the square root of a negative number, commonly represented by the symbol i.
  • Complex Solution
    An answer involving both real and imaginary components, often arising from negative square roots.
  • Variable
    A symbol, usually a letter, representing an unknown value in an equation.
  • Exponent
    A small number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, such as the 2 in x squared.
  • Product Property
    A rule allowing the square root of a product to be written as the product of square roots.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression made up of terms involving variables raised to whole-number exponents.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; can be positive or negative.
  • Negative Number
    A value less than zero, which leads to imaginary results when under a square root.
  • Solution
    A value or set of values that satisfy an equation, possibly including imaginary or complex numbers.
  • Symbol i
    A notation representing the square root of negative one, fundamental to imaginary numbers.
  • Isolating
    The process of rearranging an equation to get the variable alone on one side.