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Quadratic Equation An expression set to zero where the highest variable exponent is two, often solved for variable values. Square Root Property A method for solving equations by isolating a squared variable and applying the square root to both sides. Imaginary Number A value resulting from the square root of a negative number, commonly represented by the symbol i. Complex Solution An answer involving both real and imaginary components, often arising from negative square roots. Variable A symbol, usually a letter, representing an unknown value in an equation. Exponent A small number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, such as the 2 in x squared. Product Property A rule allowing the square root of a product to be written as the product of square roots. Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of terms involving variables raised to whole-number exponents. Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; can be positive or negative. Negative Number A value less than zero, which leads to imaginary results when under a square root. Solution A value or set of values that satisfy an equation, possibly including imaginary or complex numbers. Symbol i A notation representing the square root of negative one, fundamental to imaginary numbers. Isolating The process of rearranging an equation to get the variable alone on one side.
Complex Solutions of Quadratic Equations definitions
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