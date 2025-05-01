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What is the first step when solving 2x^2 + 32 = 0 using the square root property? Subtract 32 from both sides to isolate the x^2 term. After subtracting 32 from both sides in 2x^2 + 32 = 0, what equation do you get? You get 2x^2 = -32. What do you do after getting 2x^2 = -32 in the process of solving for x? Divide both sides by 2 to get x^2 = -16. What property allows you to solve x^2 = -16? The square root property allows you to take the square root of both sides. What is the result of taking the square root of both sides of x^2 = -16? x = ±√(-16). How do you simplify the square root of a negative number like √(-16)? Rewrite it as √16 × √(-1), which is 4i. What does the symbol 'i' represent in complex numbers? The symbol 'i' represents the imaginary unit, where i = √(-1). What are the solutions to x^2 = -16? The solutions are x = 4i and x = -4i. What type of solutions do you get when the number under the square root is negative? You get imaginary or complex solutions. How do you express the two solutions to x^2 = -16 using the imaginary unit? The solutions are x = ±4i. What is the product property used to simplify √(-16)? It allows you to write √(-16) as √16 × √(-1). Why do you get two solutions when solving x^2 = -16? Because both positive and negative values squared give the same result, so x = ±4i. What should you do if you get a negative under the square root when solving a quadratic equation? Simplify it using the imaginary unit i, just like any other complex number. What is the square root of 16, and how does it help in simplifying √(-16)? The square root of 16 is 4, so √(-16) becomes 4i. What is the general process for solving quadratic equations with complex solutions using the square root property? Isolate the squared variable, take the square root of both sides, and simplify using i if the result is negative.
Complex Solutions of Quadratic Equations quiz
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