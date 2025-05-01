What is the first step when solving 2x^2 + 32 = 0 using the square root property? Subtract 32 from both sides to isolate the x^2 term.

After subtracting 32 from both sides in 2x^2 + 32 = 0, what equation do you get? You get 2x^2 = -32.

What do you do after getting 2x^2 = -32 in the process of solving for x? Divide both sides by 2 to get x^2 = -16.

What property allows you to solve x^2 = -16? The square root property allows you to take the square root of both sides.

What is the result of taking the square root of both sides of x^2 = -16? x = ±√(-16).

How do you simplify the square root of a negative number like √(-16)? Rewrite it as √16 × √(-1), which is 4i.